Bovis has appointed Mark Ainsworth to its board as executive director of operations, strengthening its senior leadership with over three decades of construction experience.

Ainsworth joined Bovis Lend Lease in 2001 as operations director.

He has delivered complex projects for clients including Google, British Land, Landsec, and Lendlease.

Ainsworth was most recently Lendlease’s head of environment, health and safety and assurance.

Bovis Lend Lease became Lendlease Construction on 2011. The firm was acquired by US private equity firm Atlas Holdings last month and rebranded as Bovis.

Chief executive David Cadiot said Ainsworth had overseen some of the company’s “most complex schemes” and would now help shape corporate strategy.

In his new role, Ainsworth will be responsible for driving operational performance and supporting the company’s growth plans.

Source: Bovis press release