Miami, FL, January 30, 2025 –(PR.com)– A new coffee table book, America’s Cigar Story: A Legacy of Smoke, Craft, and Americana from the Pre-Civil War Era to Modern Times, is now in pre-launch on Kickstarter. The book documents the historical significance of cigars in business, politics, and American culture, tracing their influence from the 19th century to the present day.

The book highlights the evolution of the American cigar industry, the rise of cigar factories in the 19th century, and the role of cigars in political and social settings. Through archival research and historical imagery, America’s Cigar Story examines how cigars were linked to economic growth, social status, and cultural traditions.

The project’s creators have announced that the Kickstarter campaign will offer exclusive editions, including limited leather-bound copies. The book is intended for history enthusiasts, cigar aficionados, and collectors interested in the broader cultural and historical impact of cigars in the United States.

For more information, visit: Kickstarter Pre-Launch

About The American Cigar Co.

The American Cigar Co. is focused on preserving and documenting the historical and cultural significance of cigars in the United States. Through research, publishing, and cigar product development, the company explores the legacy of cigars and their role in shaping American traditions.