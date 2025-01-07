Pushpa 2 The Rule actor Allu Arjun, on Tuesday, met the boy who was critically injured in the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident on December 4. The ten-year-old boy had lost his mother in the accident.

The injured boy is undergoing treatment at a private hospital after suffering serious injuries in the stampede at the premiere of Allu Arjun’s latest movie, Pushpa 2. The Telugu actor met the boy after receiving regular bail from a local court on January 3 in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

Allu Arjun’s visit to meet the boy on Jan 5 was cancelled The actor was supposed to meet the injured boy in hospital on January 5, but the plan was cancelled, reported news agency PTI. Soon after the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, Allu Arjun was arrested for the accident and had to remain in jail for one night. Arjun is currently listed as accused No 11 in the case.

Sandhya Theatre stampede led to the death of a woman and severely injured her son on December 4.

Security heightened during Allu Arjun’s visit to the hospital The security inside the hospital was enhanced in the wake of Allu Arjun’s visit. Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman Dil Raju was also present.

Earlier, the SHO of Ramagopalpet Police Station had urged Allu Arjun to keep his visit to the hospital confidential. The suggestion was made in a notice issued by the police to the actor.

The Pushpa 2 actor had expressed concern for the boy and wished him a speedy recovery. He had also shown intent to meet the child and his family. However, he was advised not to meet the kid because of legal proceedings.

Sandhya Theatre Stampede case Amid the massive buzz around the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the situation went out of control in Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre, where Allu Arjun had appeared to meet his fans during the film’s premiere on December 4.

Fans gathered in large numbers to catch his glimpse, leading to a stampede inside the theatre. Following the tragedy, a case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station.

Read More