Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was obsessed with Indian author Jash Dholani’s book Hit Reverse: New Ideas From Old Books.

Mangione bought 400 copies of the book and also flew to Mumai to meet Dholani to give feedback on his book, according to multiple reports citing a documentary titled, ‘TMZ Investigates: Luigi Mangione: The Mind of a Killer.’

Who is Jash Dholani? Jash Dholani is a 27-year-old author whose social media posts often get reactions from top global names such as Elon Musk and Jordan Peterson. Dholani uses the advice of old books to give a new perspective on contemporary events.

In an interview with WION on November 12, 2024, Dholani said that the authors of old books did not have the fear of being cancelled. Additionally, old books have survived the test of time.

Dholani is highly inspired by historian Stephen Meyer’s criticism of the evolution of life. He points out the gaps in evolution in terms of the size and capacity of the human brain over time.

Currently, Dholani has 109.4K followers on X. His X thread on Napolean got a response from Tesla boss Elon Musk.

What is the book Hit Reverse about? “Hit Reverse has 750+ new ideas from 75+ old books. People should read my book if they want the best insights from old classics (and some forgotten gems) but don’t have the time to read them,” Dholani told WION.

He shared three lessons from his book: 1. Charisma is being comfortable in your own skin. While referring to La Rochefoucauld, a 16th-century French writer, he said that the way to be irresistible is by being authentic.

2. Dholani referred to Napoleon’s idea of courage, “Courage can’t be counterfeited—it’s a virtue which escapes hypocrisy,” Napolean said.

3. While citing Friedrich Nietzche, Dholani tried to address the issue of miscommunication between men and women. According to him, men and women “dance to different rythms.”

“The same passions in man and woman nonetheless differ in tempo; hence man and woman do not cease misunderstanding one another,” Nietzche said.

Read More