If you’re in the market for a prebuilt gaming PC, Alienware (which is owned by Dell) is one of best gaming brands we’d recommend. The Alienware Black Friday Sale has already started with some outstanding deals on Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktops, m-series and x-series gaming laptops, and several gaming monitors. Check out all of the deals below, and I’ll keep adding to the list as I find more. Consistent build quality, available inventory, frequent sales, and solid customer service are the main reasons why Alienware is at the top of our buying list for gaming laptops and PCs.

Black Friday Alienware Gaming PC Deals Black Friday Alienware Gaming Laptop Deals Black Friday Playstation Consoles Black Friday Gaming Monitors You can quickly browse through all of the listed products on sale above. See below for our favorite picks. The 2024 Alienware “R16” desktop chassis is a major improvement. The R16 is Alienware’s current 2024 desktop PC design and one of our picks for best gaming PC. It’s 40% smaller in volume compared to previous iterations. It features a simple yet proven airflow pattern; air is drawn in through the side intake vents over the GPU area and a 120mm fan at the front of the case, and exhausts by way of a 120mm rear fan and two 120mm top fans. A 240mm radiator for the all-in-one liquid cooling system is mounted to these top fans. Some configurations don’t actually include the liquid cooling system, but we rarely include them in this roundup. That’s because Alienware’s liquid cooling solution is far superior to their stock air cooling and is easily worth the price premium.

Alienware Aurora R16 i9 RTX 4090 Gaming PC

Alienware Aurora R16 i9-14900KF RTX 4090 Gaming PC The Alienware Aurora R16 RTX 4090 Super gaming PC drops to $2,999.99 after a massive $1,000 instant discount. It features an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. The RTX 4090 is the most powerful GPU on the market. In his RTX 4090 review, Chris Coke writes, “The RTX 4090 may be huge and expensive, but holy smokes if it doesn’t blow the competition out of the water… Until the rest of the pack can catch up, between its impressive hardware specs and its DLSS 3 AI wizardry, even the $1,599 price doesn’t seem unreasonable for the unrivaled frame rates that this card can crank out.” The 4090 is also great for AI thanks to its 24GB of VRAM.

Alienware Aurora R16 RTX 4080 Super Gaming PC

Alienware Aurora R16 i9-13900F RTX 4080 Super Gaming PC

Alienware Aurora R16 i9-14900KF RTX 4080 Super Gaming PC The Alienware Aurora R16 RTX 4080 Super gaming PC drops to as low as $1999.99 after an $800 instant discount. The 4080 Super is a second generation card that supersedes the RTX 4080. It’s Nvidia’s second most powerful card and a superior GPU to AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 RTX if you factor in DLSS and ray tracing performance. In our RTX 4080 Super review, Jacqueline Thomas writes, “If you’re in the market for a 4K graphics card around $1,000, it’s hard to think of any GPU that’s a better purchase right now. This is the RTX 4080 that should have launched in 2022.”

Alienware Aurora R16 i7 RTX 4070 Gaming PC

Alienware Aurora R16 i7-14700F RTX 4070 Gaming PC Dell has dropped the price on this Alienware Aurora R16 RTX 4070 gaming PC to $1,399.99. This is the best value for gamers who want a PC that can run any game currently available, but don’t want to spend to overspend. The RTX 4070 is one of the best graphics cards for most people; it’s not exorbitantly priced, and it’s powerful enough to run games at up to 4K resolution (although 1440p is its sweet spot).

Alienware Aurora R16 i7 RTX 4060 Ti Gaming PC

Alienware Aurora R16 i7-14700F RTX 4060 Ti Gaming PC The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC features a Intel Core i7-14700F CPU and RTX 4060 Ti GPU for only $1,199.99 after a $400 instant discount. The RTX 4060 Ti video card is a very good option for 1080p gaming at high frame rates. It’s also the minimum NVIDIA GPU we’d recommend for 1440p gaming, although you’ll see noticeable gains by jumping to an RTX 4070.

Alienware Aurora R16 i9 RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming PC

Alienware Aurora R16 i9 RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming PC This Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC boasts a multi-tasking friendly Intel Core i9-14900F CPU and RTX 4070 Ti Super GPU for $1,799.99 after a $600 instant discount. The RTX 4070 Ti Super is a second gen RTX 40 series GPU; it’s about 10% more powerful than the RTX 4070 Ti and 15-25% faster than the RTX 4070 Super. This is a great card for both 1440p and 4K gaming. The VRAM count is upped to 16GB compared the the RTX 4070 Ti’s 12GB, which means it has the same amount of VRAM as the RTX 4080 Super.

Alienware m16 R2 16″ RTX 4060/4070 Gaming Laptops

Alienware m16 R2 16″ Intel Core Ultra 9 185H RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop

Alienware m16 R2 16″ Intel Core Ultra 9 185H RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop Dell is offering an Alienware m16 R2 16″ RTX 4060 gaming laptop for $1,199.99 after a $300 instant discount. You’ll need a decent amount of GPU power to be able to run games smoothly on the display’s bumped-up QHD+ resolution. The RTX 4060 sits between the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti, so it’s definitely no slouch in terms of gaming performance. Alternatively, you can upgrade to an RTX 4070 for $400 more. The RTX 4070 mobile is on par with the RTX 3080 but with newer features like DLSS 3.0.

Alienware m18 R2 18″ i9 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop

Alienware m18 R2 18″ Intel Core i9-14900HX RTX 4090 Gaming Laptop

Alienware m18 R2 18″ Intel Core i9-14900HX RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop The Alienware m18 is the biggest Alienware laptop you can buy with an imposing 18″ 2560×1600 display and top-of-the-line components. There are two models that are on sale today. The higher end model includes an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU and RTX 4090 GPU for $2899.99. The RTX 4090 is still the most powerful mobile GPU on the market, and by a very substantial margin. It’s roughly equivalent to a desktop RTX 3090 GPU. If that’s beyond your budget, there’s also a model equipped with an Intel Core i7-14700HX CPU and RTX 4070 GPU for $1899.99.

Alienware x16 R2 16″ Intel Core Ultra 7 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop

Alienware x16 R2 16″ Intel Core Ultra 7 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop

Alienware x16 R2 16″ Intel Core Ultra 7 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop The Alienware x16 gaming laptop is a slimmer and lighter redesign of the traditional m-series laptop. It’s the thinnest 16″ Alienware laptop ever and compares in build quality and performance to other high-end ultra-thin laptops like the Razer Blade. This Alienware x16 R2 laptop is built with premium materials, like a magnesium alloy chassis and palm rest, anodized aluminum lid, stainless steel keyboard tray, and Micro LED RGB accent lighting. It’s only 0.73″ thin and weighs in at 6 pounds. That’s impressive considering the fact that this laptop can be equipped with the most power NVIDIA GPU.

Dell G15 15″ AMD Ryzen 7 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop

Dell G16 16″ QHD+ Intel Core i9-13900HX RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop Dell has dropped the prices on both this Dell G15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop to an incredibly low price of $799.99. Dells G-series laptops are great options for budget gamers. They offer excellent gaming performance equal to a comparably equipped Alienware laptop but at a much lower price point. They also have better build quality than Dell’s Inspiron lineup, with nicer materials that include anodized aluminum, and an aggressive cooling design borrowed from Alienware laptops. Not all laptop GPUs are the same, even if they share the same name. There are two important tidbits that deserve mention concerning graphics cards found in laptops. First, mobile GPU variants are not as powerful as their desktop counterparts. For example, a mobile RTX 4060 doesn’t perform as well as a desktop RTX 4060. The mobile versions are generally about one to two tiers lower in performance. Using the same example, the mobile RTX 4060 performs more similarly to a desktop RTX 4050. Second, not all laptops feature the same performance out of the same GPU. For example, the RTX 4060 found in the Alienware m16 will be more powerful than the RTX 4060 found in the Alienware x14. In order to roughly tell how good a GPU will be, you can look at the TGP rating. That’s basically the amount of power supplied to the GPU. A higher TGP rating means more power will be delivered, equating to stronger performance, however the wattage consumption and heat generated will be higher. Here are the maximum TGP rates for the RTX 40 series graphics cards: Mobile RTX 4050: 115W

Mobile RTX 4060: 115W

Mobile RTX 4070: 115W

Mobile RTX 4080: 150W

Mobile RTX 4090: 150W

32″ Alienware 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

32″ Alienware AW3225QF 4K 240Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Dell just dropped the price of its best gaming monitor. Right now you can pick up the Alienware AW3225QF 32″ 4K QD OLED gaming monitor for only $899.99 shipped. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for Alienware’s only 4K OLED gaming monitor and you don’t need to deal with promotional gift cards since this is a straight up instant discount. If you’re looking for the best 4K gaming monitor, this should definitely be on your short list. This is the monitor I personally use.

27″ Dell G2724D Gaming Monitor