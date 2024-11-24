Apple has a reputation of being stingy when it comes to discounts and sales, but you’ll be still be able to take advantage of significant savings on iPads during the holiday season. Black Friday deals on select Apple iPads – including new 2024 models – have already begun despite the fact Black Friday is still a number of days away. The only problem is that these prices fluctuate daily, so it’s important to jump on a fabulous deal when you see one. These are just some of Apple’s Black Friday deals, so check out the rest if you’re in the Apple ecosystem.

The list of iPads and their lowest prices are listed above. For a breakdown of each iPad model, then read on below.

iPad 10th Gen 10.9″ 64GB

iPad 10th Gen 10.9″ 64GB The 10th gen iPad was released in 2022 at a launch price of $449, but it’s all the way down to $279. This is potentially one of the best iPad deals we’ll see for all of Black Friday. This model has significant improvements over its predecessor. For starters, it boasts a larger 10.9″ screen without adding to the overall dimensions thanks to a slimmer bezel. It also has a faster A14 Bionic chip, which is a 20% increase in CPU performance and 10% increase in GPU performance over the A13. It’s now compatible with the Magic Folio keyboard so you can convert it into a mini laptop for better workflow (making it one of the best iPads for students). Other welcome features include the transition to a universal USB Type-C port, a better camera, and an updated Wi-Fi 6 protocol.

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro (M4) 11″ 256GB

iPad Pro (M4) 13″ 256GB The 2024 iPad Pro is the best tablet, iOS or otherwise, thanks to the new M4 processor which is both powerful and power efficient. Amazon has dropped the prices by as much as $200 and I think these are the best Black Friday deals we’ll get for these two models. In our 2024 iPad Pro M4 review, Jacqueline Thomas wrote, “For creative professionals, the 2024 iPad Pro is the most powerful tablet on the market and is going to shine if your work revolves around a touchscreen. For the rest of us, though, the iPad Pro is simply the most beautiful display you’ll find in a tablet, with hardware that’s powerful enough to be a top-end device for years to come.” Compared to the previous generation iPad M2, it performs about 20% better. However, the biggest update of the iPad Pro is not the M4 chip, but instead the tandem OLED panel which hadn’t previously been seen on an Apple product. Tandem OLED is better than traditional OLED in two ways: (1) it’s far brighter and (2) it’s less prone to burn-in. If you’re wondering why this technology hasn’t found its way into TVs, the answer is simply because it’s not cost effective. The iPad can get away with it because the 11″ screen is much smaller, but that’s also why the iPad Pro is priced much higher than the other iPads in Apple’s 2024 lineup.

iPad Mini (A17 Pro) 8.3″ 128GB

iPad Mini (A17 Pro) 8.3″ 256GB The new iPad Mini was released in October of 2024, and it’s already on sale. The iPad Mini may be the most diminutive tablet of the bunch, but that doesn’t mean it’s hindered in any way. This is the most compact and portable iPad and it’s not that much bigger than an iPhone Pro Max. It sports a 8.3″ Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 Wide Color. It has some pretty significant improvements that are well worth the $50 surcharge over the previous generation model. Upgrades include a more power A17 Pro processor, double the base storage capacity, the newer and faster Wi-Fi 6e protocol,a higher bandwidth USB Type-C port, compatibility with the newer Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C), and upcoming Apple Intelligence support. If you’re looking for a powerful yet pocketable iPad, this is definitely your pick.

iPad Mini 6th Gen (A15 Bionic) 8.3″ 64GB

iPad Mini 6th Gen (A15 Bionic) 8.3″ 64GB Even with the release of the new 2024 model, the 2021 6th gen iPad Mini is still relevant and costs $100 less. It’s powered by an Apple A15 Bionic processor that’s superior to the A14 Bionic found on the newest standard iPad. It has a USB Type-C port for non-legacy charging and supports the Apple Pencil 2 for better workflow.

iPad Air (M2)

iPad Air (M2) 11″ 128GB