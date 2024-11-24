The Target Black Friday Sale has kicked off in earnest with some major sneak peek discounts we’ve all been waiting for on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 consoles, peripherals, and video games. But that’s not all. Pretty much everything in its publicized ad scan has gone live, including Meta Quest VR headsets, LEGOs, board games, toys and more. These deals expire on Friday, November 29.

Target is one of my favorite one-stop shopping sites, both in-store and online. Its prices are very competitive, its return policy is generous, and it has plenty of retail locations so that buying online and picking up in-store is a convenient option. Target offers great exclusive discounts via its Target Circle membership, and best of all, joining is free. There is a paid upgrade that’s worth it for regular Target shoppers, and it’s on sale for Black Friday as well.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals

The Nintendo Switch holiday bundles were already a pretty good deal. For the cost of the Switch console, you were also getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a one-year Nintendo Switch online membership. For Black Friday, that’s not good enough. So, starting now, Target is taking an extra $75 off both bundles: The Switch OLED bundle is marked down to $275 and the Switch bundle is down to $225. It’s refreshing to finally see a better Switch deal after years of the same thing.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $39.99

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has dropped to $39.99. In our review, we awarded this game a well deserved 10/10 “Masterpiece” rating. Tom Marks wrote that “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an unfathomable follow-up, expanding a world that already felt full beyond expectation and raising the bar ever higher into the clouds.”

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

More Nintendo Switch Games Under $40

In addition to Tears of the Kingdom, plenty of other Nintendo Switch games have broken past the traditional $39.99 “sale price” barrier, including the 10/10 “Masterpiece” Super Mario Odyssey, the cat-tastic Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, the idyllic Animal Crossing: New Horizons and my kids’ favorite, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Up to now we haven’t seen many deals on Switch games at all for Black Friday, so we’re glad to see the floodgates opening.

Black Friday PlayStation Deals

Sony’s Black Friday PlayStation deals all went live on Friday, November 21. Target is one of Sony’s major authorized resellers and the massive price drops I’ve seen on PS5 Slim console bundles, DualSense controllers, PS VR2 headset, and video games are all available on their site.

Star Wars Outlaws for $39.99

More PS5 and Xbox Video Game Deals

Target just unloaded a bunch of games for sale. The best deals are on the exceedingly adorable Astro Bot for $49.99, or the gorgeous Stellar Blade for $49.99. If you’re a sports gamer, pick up the latest NBA 2K25 game for only $29.99.

Target isn’t the only retailer with games already on sale. For more deals on video games sorted by individual platform, check out our best Black Friday deal guides for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X.

Buy a Meta Quest 3S VR Headset, Get $75 Gift Card

Meta Quest 3S VR Headset with Bonus $75 Card If you thought the Meta Quest 3S was attractively priced at $299.99, well, this deal will blow your socks off. Target is now throwing in a bonus $75 gift card. The Quest 3S adopts many of the same features of the Quest 3, like the new Touch controllers, the upgraded SnapDragon APU, and full color AR passthrough. In his 9/10 Quest 3S review, Gabriel Moss wrote that “raw processing power, full-color passthrough, and snappy Touch Plus controllers make the Quest 3S a fantastic standalone VR headset that also brings entry-level mixed-reality gaming to the masses for – arguably – the very first time.”

Up to $150 Off the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses

Bonus $90 Target Gift Card Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses The Meta Wayfarer glasses are certainly an intriguing device, but many of you might not be lured in by the $300 price tag. What if I told you that you could get it for $60 less and Target will even toss in a bonus $90 Target gift card? If you’re a regular Target shopper like myself, that’s essentially as good as cash. These Wayfarer glasses are an influencer’s dream; they have a built-in camera and speakers so you can take videos and photos without every reaching for your phone.

75″ Westinghouse 4K Roku TV for $399.99

75″ Westinghouse 4K Roku TV This is easily the best TV deal in Target’s ad scan, which is why it’s on their front page. Target will drop the price on this Westinghouse TV from $499.99 to $399.99, making it one of the least expensive 75″ TVs we’ll see for Black Friday. Aside from the absolutely gigantic screen size, a native 4K resolution, and 60Hz refresh rate, this TV also features the Roku smart interface. I personally prefer Roku over Fire TV or Google TV because it’s more intuitive to use.

65″ Hisense 4K Smart TV for $254.99

65″ Hisense A6 4K UHD Xumo Smart TV Need an inexpensive TV that gets the job done? Look no further than this Hisense A6 Xumo TV. This is currently the least expensive 65″ TV deal for Black Friday and has a good chance of staying that way. At this price you’re getting a pretty barebones TV, but it has all the important essentials, like a generous 65″ TV screen size with a native 4K resolution panel, built-in speakers, and an integrated Xumo TV smart interface. If you would rather use a smart interface that’s more familliar to you, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K for $21.99 or a Roku Ultra LT for $34.

Black Friday Apple Deals

Target is an excellent site to source your Apple Black Friday deals. They’ve marked down the entire assortment of Apple devices, including iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. Many of them are at the lowest prices of the year, although at this point it won’t hurt to wait just a few days long and see if Target decides to move the needle just a little bit more.

Asus ROG Ally for $349.99

Asus ROG Ally AMD Ryzen Z1 512GB Gaming Handheld Target has dropped the price of the Asus ROG Ally Z1 gaming handheld PC to only $349.99 after a $150 discount. This is currently the least expensive cost of entry to the world of gaming handheld PCs. The ROG Ally runs off Windows 11. The benefit compared to the Steam Deck, which runs off SteamOS, is that the ROG Ally is compatible with pretty much any Windows-based game client, including Steam, Battle.net, Xbox Games Pass, Epic Games Store, GOG, Ubisoft Connect, and more. That makes it more attractive to gamers who like to play games that aren’t available on Steam.

Free Pair of Slippers

Target Circle 360 exclusive

Target Circle 360 Exclusive Free Pair of Target Adult Bullseye Slippers Who doesn’t love a good ol’ freebie for Black Friday? Target is offering a free pair of fuzzy wuzzy Target Adult Bullseye Slippers for Target Circle 360 members. These slippers normally cost $15, so if you sign up for the membership at the promotional price of $50, you’re already a third of the way towards getting your money’s worth!

Free Air Wick Scented Oil Air Freshener

Free Air Wick Scented Oil Air Freshener Clip the $4 off Target Circle coupon You don’t need to be a Target Circle 360 member to get this freebie. Target is offering a single pack of the Air Wick Scented Oil Air Freshener, with warmer included, for free after you clip the $4 off Target Circle coupon. Supposedly it lasts for 60 days, and you can easily top it off with Air Wick refills. I much prefer this over scented candles because it doesn’t leave soot residue everywhere.

Up to 40% Off LEGO Sets

LEGOs are one of the best gift ideas for the holidays, so LEGO deals get snapped up pretty quickly during Black Friday. Target is advertising select sets for up to 40% off starting now. We’ve added all of the ones that are shown in the ad scan (even if we’re not sure what the price will be), but expect to see even more sets on sale.

Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Books, Movies, and Music

Target will kick off another great book deal on Sunday: Target Circle members will be able to buy two books, movies, or music and get a third free. Some examples include the kids’ favorites Percy Jackson or Dog Man book series, the recently released Inside Out 2 on Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD, or vinyl from superstars like Sabrina Carpenter or Taylor Swift. I’m personally hoping to fill out my Lord of the Rings library collection for this round of Black Friday.

Up to 50% Off Board Games

Target’s online storefront has a great assortment of board games, definitely much broader than the selection you’ll find in its retail stores. Many of these board games are going to be on sale with discounts of up to 50% off. We can’t tell exactly which board games will be marked down outside of whatever few examples are shown in the ad scan, but here’s a list of our favorite board games that we hope will go on sale.

Thanksgiving Meal for Under $20

Thanksgiving Meal for Under $20 Who says Thanksgiving get-togethers have to be expensive for the host? Target is offering enough food to provide for a Thanksgiving meal for four for under $20. The list includes a 10lb turkey, potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy, cream of mushroom soup, and green beans. This deal is already live.

50% Off Target Circle 360 Membership