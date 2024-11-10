SINGAPORE – An already momentous year for Singapore’s kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder got even better on Nov 9, when local food and beverage company Yeo Hiap Seng (Yeo’s) extended their sponsorship deal by another four years from 2025 to 2028.

Yeo’s had inked a three-year agreement with Maeder in 2022 to support his journey towards the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he made history by winning a bronze medal in kitefoiling’s debut. While the quantum of the new accord was not specified, Yeo’s is also pledging another $180,000 to the Singapore Sailing Federation (SingaporeSailing) over the next four years to promote kitefoiling.

On Yeo’s backing, Maeder said: “They will for the next four years play a big part in supporting my endeavour to go and compete and train… but what I find so wonderful is bringing others along as well, and that is what really makes me so happy to be together with Yeo’s and to work together with them.”

At the Marseille Marina in August, two-time world champion Maeder clinched the bronze to become Singapore’s youngest Olympic medallist and the first Singaporean sailor to stand on the podium at the quadrennial Games.

The 18-year-old ended his stellar season by earning the Young Male Sailor of the Year gong, an accolade recognising the achievements of sailors under the age of 21, at the World Sailing Awards at Chijmes Hall on Nov 5.

Yeo’s chief executive officer Ong Yuh Hwang said: “Max embodies the values we cherish: Pursuing one’s dreams with passion and resilience, while remaining grounded and humble in success. He also has a deep desire to connect with young people in the community, inspiring many through his journey.”

With kitefoiling also featuring at the next Olympics in Los Angeles, Maeder is eager to keep getting better.

He said: “For the next Olympic cycle, it’s a long time away. I see more to be accomplished and to be done within just focusing on trying to train and improve and continue to do what got me here in the first place and to continue staying on top of the game.”

Wingfoiler Ming Yu, 10, added: “He’s a good inspiration to the younger generation. Now there’s a lot of technology so people do less sports and stay at home more, so he inspires people to go out and shows that you can represent your country.”

