Here’s a reminder to only use firecrackers as intended.

One boy in Zizhong County in the Sichuan province of China caused a methane explosion when he threw one into a septic tank on Jan 30.

CCTV footage shows a child running away from the scene and what appears to be flames emerging from the ground, before an explosion causes cars parked on a patch of grass to lift into the air.

One car gets upturned and another car lands on a third.

Videos from bystanders show a large crater in the ground in the aftermath, with a large amount of soil displaced.

There were no injuries reported, though Sina News said that the boy was apprehended less than an hour later by the police and was escorted away alongside his parents. An investigation has been launched.

According to Global Times, this isn’t the first time firecrackers have been set off near manholes, causing explosions.

Just last Monday (Jan 27), a young girl set off a firecracker on top of a manhole cover in Dazu, Chongqing Municipality, also causing a methane explosion. She was injured, but authorities confirmed the next day that it was not life-threatening.

Back in February 2023, two children did the same in Luohe, Henan Province, which led to the manhole cover shattering. One child died while the other was injured.

This latest incident became a trending topic on Weibo and caused netizens to discuss the dangers of gas buildup in septic tanks.

They also speculated whether the cars were parked illegally and if the boy’s family would have to pay for damages, with many suggesting their Chinese New Year would be marred in that case.

