TAIPEI — Global bodies should stop excluding Taiwan for political reasons, President Lai Ching-te told Pope Francis in a letter, adding that he agrees war has no winners.

The Vatican is one of only 12 countries to retain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Taipei has watched with concern efforts by Beijing and the Holy See to improve ties.

In October, the Vatican and China extended an accord on the appointment of Catholic bishops in China for four years, pointing to a new level of trust between the two parties.

Lai, writing to the pope in response to the pontiff’s message on Jan 1’s World Day of Peace, pointed to Francis’ comments that worldwide challenges like food crises and climate change should be jointly addressed and not merely viewed as isolated acts of charity.

“I hold this view in high regard. I therefore earnestly hope that international organisations will stop excluding Taiwan for political reasons,” Lai said, according to the letter published by his office on Friday (Jan 31).

Taiwan is not allowed to participate in most global organisations due to pressure from China, which considers the island one of its provinces with no right to be treated as a state, a view the government in Taipei rejects.

Lai also referred to China’s ongoing military threats.

“Your Holiness has stated that war is a defeat for everyone. I, too, firmly believe that peace is priceless and that war has no winners,” he said.

“A high level of consensus has formed in the international community on upholding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

China’s constitution guarantees religious freedom, but in recent years the government has tightened restrictions on religions seen as a challenge to the authority of the ruling Communist Party.

Taiwan puts no restrictions on freedom of faith and has a thriving religious community that includes Christians, Buddhists and Muslims.

