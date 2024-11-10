Atlanta artist Christopher Clark is speaking out after social media went OFF about his Kamala Harris mural being covered up.

Atlanta Artist Speaks Out About Kamala Harris Mural Removal

On Friday, November 5, Atlanta artist Christopher Clark addressed the removal of his Kamala Harris mural on Instagram. The mural featured Harris with her signature blowout, pearl earrings and a matching necklace, accompanied by the slogan “VOTE by November 5.” Clark responded after a video showed the artwork being painted over. In the footage, a woman could be heard saying “My girl just loss a day ago, damn.” In his Instagram post, Clark clarified that the mural was always intended to be temporary.

“Before I start getting tagged a 100 million times, the mural of Kamala was only and always meant to be a temporary mural. There’s a video circulating around the internet of it being painted over which was always the plan. It’s the same exact wall we did the Fight Night mural on a few months before. The murals are meant to only be temporary advertisements, not last a life time,” Christopher Clark wrote.

Additionally, Clark responded to the trolls on his page who celebrated the removal of the Kamala Harris mural. Despite the negativity, he expressed his love for his work, emphasizing that he takes pride in it. He noted that regardless of political views, he’s proud of his art and the fact. that the mural became part of history.

“The trolls have already begun visiting my social media pages. They are so happy and joyous to see it come down. But you know what brings me joy? Being able to wake up everyday and do what I love for a living. How many people can say that? No matter who won or who you voted for, that mural is a part of history and I’m proud to have worked on it. On to the next. 🙏🏽🆙️🚀🌍” Clark continued.

Social Media Reacts

The Roommates jumped into The Shade Room’s comment section to share their thoughts on the removal of Kamala Harris’ mural.

Instagram user @germstew wrote, “But why?! A mural of the First black woman VP is not good enough?”

Instagram user @indiamonroe23 wrote, “It’s always the disrespect that y’all allow on black women in this country for me.”

While Instagram user @locst_ar87 wrote, “Damn why can’t they keep it up? She still did something historic.”

Another Instagram user @dreamin_ov_animsay wrote, “I understand, but why not leave her picture part? She still the first female VP. The disrespect is really real.”

Then Instagram user @msthorton wrote, “That’s absolutely unnecessary 😒 the hatred for her is so wild and disheartening!!”

Instagram user @bajonb wrote, “People act like she isn’t our VP. It’s crazy to discredit her legacy over a loss.”



Finally, Instagram user @beththeentertainer wrote, “YOU CANNOT ERASE THE HISTORY SHE MADE!!!!”

