PowerNerd opens to the exhilarating sound of Devin Townsend in full-bore maximalist mode – but the record soon takes a left turn. The intensity remains but is trained elsewhere, after the Canadian prog-metal maverick was blindsided by tragedy while writing the album.

“The process of making it was so complicated on a personal level,” he says. “We went through a bunch of things as a family that were very upsetting, and so what started as a straightforward party record ended up being this very strange record about death.”