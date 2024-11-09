Coldplay, Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Zach Bryan are vying for major tour of the year at the 2025 Pollstar Awards.
This marks a fairly young roster of nominees in the top category. Rodrigo, Kahan and Bryan are in their 20s, Wallen and Swift are in their 30s and the members of Coldplay are in their mid-40s. The relative youth of these headliners, and the range of genres they represent — encompassing pop, rock and country — is considered a healthy sign for the touring industry.
The Pollstar Awards recognize the most innovative and successful artists, tours, companies, venues and executives in the touring industry. Winners will be announced on Feb. 19 at the awards ceremony, which is slated to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Impressively, Chappell Roan and Gracie Abrams are nominated for both support/special guest of the year and new headliner of the year, a sign of their fast climbs to headliner status. Roan is nominated for support/special guest of the year for opening for Rodrigo, while brams is nominated in the support category for opening for Swift.
The other nominees for new headliner of the year are Charli XCX, Fred again.., Sabrina Carpenter and Sleep Token, a rock band from London. Thus, four of the six nominees for new headliner of the year are women.
Elsewhere, three of the six nominees for residency of the year were held at The Sphere in Las Vegas: Dead & Company, Eagles and U2.
“Once again, this year’s nominees represent the best of the best, showcasing the incredible talent, innovation, and hard work that drives our industry,” said Ray Waddell, chief content director of OVG Media & Conferences, which produces Pollstar Live!, Production Live!, and the Pollstar Awards.
A new honor this year is the Maxie Solters Award – Touring Publicist of the Year, recognizing the highest achievement for a public relations executive in the live touring industry. The award was named in tribute to the widely-respected Scoop Marketing publicist, who died on Aug. 15 at age 37.
Nominations were submitted by the Pollstar Awards nominating committee, which is comprised of agents, promoters, managers, producers, production professionals, venue representatives, Pollstar Boxoffice reporters and other touring professionals.
Pollstar subscribers can vote by logging into Pollstar.com to access their ballot. Voting is open now through December 6 at 5 p.m. PT. In addition to subscriber votes, data reporting and ticket sales will be weighted elements in the final results in some categories.
The Pollstar Awards ceremony is a highlight of the three-day Pollstar Live! conference, which is set to take place Feb. 18-20 at the Beverly Hilton. Registration is now open. Go to Pollstar.live to register and for the latest announcements about keynote speakers, panelists, session topics and more.
Here are the 36th Annual Pollstar Awards nominees in selected categories. View all the nominees at news.pollstar.com.
Major tour of the year
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour
Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time 2024
Noah Kahan, We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour
Olivia Rodrigo, Guts World Tour
Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour
Zach Bryan, The Quittin Time Tour
Rock tour of the year
Blink-182, The More Time Tour
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 2024 World Tour
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour
Foo Fighters, Everything or Nothing at All Tour
Green Day, The Saviors Tour
Metallica, M72 World Tour
Hip-Hop tour of the year
$uicideboy$, Grey Day Tour 2024
Drake, It’s All A Blur Tour
Megan Thee Stallion, Hot Girl Summer Tour
Missy Elliott, Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2 World Tour
Travis Scott, The Circus Maximus Tour
R&B tour of the year
Janet Jackson, Janet Jackson: Together Again
Jhené Aiko, The Magic Hour Tour
Kehlani, The Crash World Tour
Maxwell, The Serenade Tour
Usher, Usher: Past Present Future Tour
XSCAPE & SWV, The Queens of R&B Tour
Pop tour of the year
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour
Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat
Justin Timberlake, The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
Olivia Rodrigo, Guts World Tour
P!nk, Summer Carnival 2024
Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour
Country tour of the year
Chris Stapleton, All-American Road Show
Jelly Roll, The Beautifully Broken Tour
Kenny Chesney, Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
Lainey Wilson, Country’s Cool Again Tour
Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time 2024
Tyler Childers, Mule Pull ‘24 Tour
Zach Bryan, The Quittin’ Time Tour.
Latin tour of the year
Bad Bunny, Most Wanted Tour
Carin León, Boca Chueca Tour 2024
Fuerza Regida, Pero No Te Enamores Tour 2024
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito Tour
Luis Miguel, Luis Miguel Tour 2023-24
Peso Pluma, Éxodo Tour 2024
Comedy tour of the year
Gabriel Iglesias, Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour
Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive Tour
Matt Rife, ProbleMATTic World Tour
Nate Bargatze, The Be Funny Tour
Nikki Glaser, Alive and Unwell Tour
Sebastian Maniscalco, It Ain’t Right
Residency of the year
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace/Neue Messe München
Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
Dead & Company at The Sphere
Eagles at The Sphere
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Ryman Auditorium
U2 at The Sphere
Support/special guest of the year
Chappell Roan for Olivia Rodrigo
Ciara/Timbaland for Missy Elliott
Gracie Abrams for Taylor Swift
Paramore for Taylor Swift
The Smashing Pumpkins for Green Day
Zac Brown Band for Kenny Chesney
New headliner of the year
Chappell Roan
Charli XCX
Fred again..
Gracie Abrams
Sabrina Carpenter
Sleep Token