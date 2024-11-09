Coldplay, Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Zach Bryan are vying for major tour of the year at the 2025 Pollstar Awards.

This marks a fairly young roster of nominees in the top category. Rodrigo, Kahan and Bryan are in their 20s, Wallen and Swift are in their 30s and the members of Coldplay are in their mid-40s. The relative youth of these headliners, and the range of genres they represent — encompassing pop, rock and country — is considered a healthy sign for the touring industry.

The Pollstar Awards recognize the most innovative and successful artists, tours, companies, venues and executives in the touring industry. Winners will be announced on Feb. 19 at the awards ceremony, which is slated to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Impressively, Chappell Roan and Gracie Abrams are nominated for both support/special guest of the year and new headliner of the year, a sign of their fast climbs to headliner status. Roan is nominated for support/special guest of the year for opening for Rodrigo, while brams is nominated in the support category for opening for Swift.

The other nominees for new headliner of the year are Charli XCX, Fred again.., Sabrina Carpenter and Sleep Token, a rock band from London. Thus, four of the six nominees for new headliner of the year are women.

Elsewhere, three of the six nominees for residency of the year were held at The Sphere in Las Vegas: Dead & Company, Eagles and U2.

“Once again, this year’s nominees represent the best of the best, showcasing the incredible talent, innovation, and hard work that drives our industry,” said Ray Waddell, chief content director of OVG Media & Conferences, which produces Pollstar Live!, Production Live!, and the Pollstar Awards.

A new honor this year is the Maxie Solters Award – Touring Publicist of the Year, recognizing the highest achievement for a public relations executive in the live touring industry. The award was named in tribute to the widely-respected Scoop Marketing publicist, who died on Aug. 15 at age 37.

Nominations were submitted by the Pollstar Awards nominating committee, which is comprised of agents, promoters, managers, producers, production professionals, venue representatives, Pollstar Boxoffice reporters and other touring professionals.

Pollstar subscribers can vote by logging into Pollstar.com to access their ballot. Voting is open now through December 6 at 5 p.m. PT. In addition to subscriber votes, data reporting and ticket sales will be weighted elements in the final results in some categories.

The Pollstar Awards ceremony is a highlight of the three-day Pollstar Live! conference, which is set to take place Feb. 18-20 at the Beverly Hilton. Registration is now open. Go to Pollstar.live to register and for the latest announcements about keynote speakers, panelists, session topics and more.

Here are the 36th Annual Pollstar Awards nominees in selected categories. View all the nominees at news.pollstar.com.

Major tour of the year

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour

Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time 2024

Noah Kahan, We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour

Olivia Rodrigo, Guts World Tour

Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour

Zach Bryan, The Quittin Time Tour

Rock tour of the year

Blink-182, The More Time Tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 2024 World Tour

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour

Foo Fighters, Everything or Nothing at All Tour

Green Day, The Saviors Tour

Metallica, M72 World Tour

Hip-Hop tour of the year

$uicideboy$, Grey Day Tour 2024

Drake, It’s All A Blur Tour

Megan Thee Stallion, Hot Girl Summer Tour

Missy Elliott, Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2 World Tour

Travis Scott, The Circus Maximus Tour

R&B tour of the year

Janet Jackson, Janet Jackson: Together Again

Jhené Aiko, The Magic Hour Tour

Kehlani, The Crash World Tour

Maxwell, The Serenade Tour

Usher, Usher: Past Present Future Tour

XSCAPE & SWV, The Queens of R&B Tour

Pop tour of the year

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat

Justin Timberlake, The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo, Guts World Tour

P!nk, Summer Carnival 2024

Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour

Country tour of the year

Chris Stapleton, All-American Road Show

Jelly Roll, The Beautifully Broken Tour

Kenny Chesney, Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

Lainey Wilson, Country’s Cool Again Tour

Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time 2024

Tyler Childers, Mule Pull ‘24 Tour

Zach Bryan, The Quittin’ Time Tour.

Latin tour of the year

Bad Bunny, Most Wanted Tour

Carin León, Boca Chueca Tour 2024

Fuerza Regida, Pero No Te Enamores Tour 2024

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito Tour

Luis Miguel, Luis Miguel Tour 2023-24

Peso Pluma, Éxodo Tour 2024

Comedy tour of the year

Gabriel Iglesias, Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour

Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive Tour

Matt Rife, ProbleMATTic World Tour

Nate Bargatze, The Be Funny Tour

Nikki Glaser, Alive and Unwell Tour

Sebastian Maniscalco, It Ain’t Right

Residency of the year

Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace/Neue Messe München

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Dead & Company at The Sphere

Eagles at The Sphere

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Ryman Auditorium

U2 at The Sphere

Support/special guest of the year

Chappell Roan for Olivia Rodrigo

Ciara/Timbaland for Missy Elliott

Gracie Abrams for Taylor Swift

Paramore for Taylor Swift

The Smashing Pumpkins for Green Day

Zac Brown Band for Kenny Chesney

New headliner of the year

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Fred again..

Gracie Abrams

Sabrina Carpenter

Sleep Token