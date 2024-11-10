We’ll take Shady Clues for $200.

Jeopardy! took aim at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance during the Nov. 6 episode.

The clue, which was worth $200, was in the category “The TV Show in Question,” and read, “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is hosted by this man who’s maybe more famous as a BF than a 3-time Super Bowl champ.”

Contestant Derek Hieronymus quickly answered the question correctly, though he did not end up winning the game.

As for Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has, in fact, picked up three Super Bowl rings, hosted his own game show, serves as cohost of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, and has even starred in Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie.

However, his romance of more than a year with the “You Need to Calm Down” singer was highlighted as his main claim to fame.

Fans immediately jumped to Travis’ defense on social media in the wake of the clue.