After the release of her signature combo amp, the Oriverb, in August, Orianthi has once again teamed up with Orange for the Crush 20RT – a travel-friendly amp that promises to offer ample functionality and reliability.
Like its sibling, the Crush 20, the Crush 20RT features footswitchable Clean and Dirty channels, with Orange’s new high gain, four stage preamp design guaranteeing a wide sonic palette.
