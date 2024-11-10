Strained words come on out of a grown man’s mouth when his mind’s broke, but when a woman’s heart breaks…

The words can get pretty pointed.

And the public portion of Zach Bryan‘s breakup with Brianna LaPaglia had already begun on an inauspicious note, when she followed his Oct. 22 Instagram Story split statement with her own post noting that she was “feeling really blindsided” and needed to “hop off social media” while she healed.

The picture of what happened between them has only grown murkier since, with Brianna—who’s Brianna Chickenfry to her 2.1 million TikTok followers—hopping over to YouTube to share her feelings before taking that step back.

Not that the PlanBri Uncut podcast host’s decision to keep talking was out of character—or unwelcome to an online audience that always wants to know more.