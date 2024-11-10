Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Zach Bryan of Emotional Abuse
Strained words come on out of a grown man’s mouth when his mind’s broke, but when a woman’s heart breaks…
The words can get pretty pointed.
And the public portion of Zach Bryan‘s breakup with Brianna LaPaglia had already begun on an inauspicious note, when she followed his Oct. 22 Instagram Story split statement with her own post noting that she was “feeling really blindsided” and needed to “hop off social media” while she healed.
The picture of what happened between them has only grown murkier since, with Brianna—who’s Brianna Chickenfry to her 2.1 million TikTok followers—hopping over to YouTube to share her feelings before taking that step back.
Not that the PlanBri Uncut podcast host’s decision to keep talking was out of character—or unwelcome to an online audience that always wants to know more.
When Brianna confirmed on her podcast in July 2023 that she was dating the country singer, she said it was basically a must-mention.
“Everyone on the Internet is FBI agents,” she told People a month later, “so they figured everything out and I was like, ‘I need to get ahead of it, I need to say what’s right, what’s real and what’s true,’ so I did it on my podcast.”
First item of business: Tell her listeners that both she and Zach were in respective relationships when they met at the 2023 ACM Awards in May, but they were both single by the time he slid into her DMs in late June.
“It’s fun, it’s casual,” Brianna said on the revelatory podcast, explaining that she “just wanted to address it because the whole Internet is freaking the f–k out and people are doing s-t.”
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The pair chugged along, making their red carpet debut as a couple when Zach brought Brianna to the 2024 Grammys in February. The 28-year-old won for the first time in four nominations, Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Kacey Musgraves for “I Remember Everything.”
In May, Brianna shared that they’d been in “a traumatizing side-by-side car crash” while on the road during Zach’s The Quittin’ Time Tour, and that the singer needed stitches to close up “a huge gash.”
Soon after, he shared a sweet message for his girlfriend on Instagram Story, writing, “You’re my muse Brianna and I don’t understand how the hell you hold it together when people around you can’t. Thank you forever and always no matter what.” He called her “the most loving and supportive woman on the planet.”
Months later, however, he may have forgotten to check with her before he let the world know they were no longer together.
As Brianna’s public breakup postmortem continues, here’s a guide to how it’s all gone down: