Here are the clues and answers to Daily Mini Crossword for Sunday, November 24, 2024:

Across

Setting for the Emmy-winning series “Shogun”

The answer is Japan.

Part of a dictionary entry

The answer is Usage.

“Got it!,” on a walkie-talkie

The answer is Roger.

How staticky hair stands

The answer is On end.

Takes a break

The answer is Rests.

Down

One of 12 in a courtroom

The answer is Juror.

In unison

The answer is As one.

Things dog-eared in a beloved book

The answer is Pages.

F.B.I. worker

The answer is Agent.

Colorful candy with a Gummy Clusters variety

The answer is Nerds.

