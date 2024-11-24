They definitely brought the BOOM.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Big Boom AJ and his son Big Justice — aka The Costco Guys — won a wrestling match during AEW Full Gear’s pre-show on Saturday. Oh, and the Rizzler showed up, too. First of all: what a world. Second: It was actually well-received by people online.
AJ, whose real last name is Befumo, defeated QT Marshall in his match with an assist from Big Justice, who, in typical wrestling match fashion, snuck into the ring to deliver a textbook spear to help his dad secure the W. In case you didn’t know, AJ was a pro wrestler back in the day so the match was quite well done.
The internet loved the Costco guys bringing the boom and the Rizzler, well, doing what it is the Rizzler does. And there were lots of jokes, of course.
So there you have it: Big Boom AJ is a great wrestler. Though if you’ve seen him on TikTok — and of course you have — that really isn’t a surprise.
