Elon Musk — the proud owner of the website formerly known as Twitter —is once again threatening to buy a thing he doesn’t like. This time, Musk threatened to purchase left-leaning MSNBC.

In a bit of big media industry news, Comcast announced this week it intends to spin off its cable companies, including MSNBC. That’s what led to Musk throwing in his two cents about the news channel.

As things often go in this political climate, the situation began with a troll, this time from Donald Trump Jr.

“Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!” Trump Jr. posted on X, reacting to a meme saying MSNBC might be for sale.

Musk, not one to miss out on a chance to troll, responded: “How much does it cost?”

Now, to be clear, there is no indication that MSNBC is actually for sale. Rather, the plan is for Comcast to create a new company, including brands like USA, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, Golf Channel, CNBC, Rotten Tomatoes, and Fandango. But that didn’t stop Musk, Trump Jr., and other rightwing pals from jumping in on the idea.

Uber-popular podcaster Joe Rogan responded, for instance: “If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachael Maddow’s job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies.”

Rightwing streamer Tim Pool, meanwhile, wrote: “Alex jones hosting would be the most entertaining outcome.” Jones’ conspiracy site Infowars, of course, was just bought by The Onion.

This all feels like a big joke from Musk. And it most likely is just that. But Musk buying Twitter seemed like a joke, too — and we all know how that ended.