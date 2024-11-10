Whew, chile! Social media is dragging NBA analyst Michelle Beadle after she slipped up and used a racial slur while talking about the Denver Nuggets.

Michelle Beadle Responds After Using Racial Slur

On Friday, November 8, Michelle Beadle was hosting FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back’ show with Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons. A now-viral clip shows her mispronouncing the “Nuggets” and saying the N-word instead during the segment. Her slip-up came while discussing the recent game between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

A clip from the episode shows her reading from her laptop when she says, “Michael Porter Jr. recently said, ‘Aw I don’t like this, that if the n***a,’” she paused and said and then finished with, “the Nuggets don’t win this…”

A day after the incident on Saturday, November 9, Michelle Beadle hopped on Instagram Stories to address the mistake. She shared a screenshot from the viral video showing her co-hosts, Lou and Chandler, looking shocked.

“The moment you say ‘Nuggets’ incorrectly on television and your entire career flashes… while your cohosts die. Broadcasting students: slow down. And communicate,” Beadle captioned on the post.

Here’s What Happened When Michelle Dropped The Racial Slur

After Michelle Beadle said the racial slur, she glanced at co-hosts Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons, who looked shook. She then continued reading about the game, saying, “Don’t try to get me on that.”

Lou laughed it off, telling her, “You’re gonna be in trouble today.” Michelle responded, “that’s not fair, it’s not even a thing… that’s not even a word.”

Chandler joked, “it sounded like it.”

Additionally, Chandler and Lou mentioned that they didn’t like hearing her use the word. They all continued to laugh, and Lou assured her, saying she’s “covered in the club, and nobody is going to say anything.”

Social Media Reacts

The Roommates flooded The Shade Room’s comment section with reactions to Michelle Beadle’s slip-up.

Instagram user @_amaddox89_ wrote, “Too much laughing for me 😐”

Instagram user @vickythomas924 wrote, “A lot of black men on here making excuses for this white woman not shocking 🙄🙄🙄”

While Instagram user @purplekisses_91 wrote, “They laughing?”

Then Instagram user @theaprylshow wrote, “It’s funny how black ppl never slip up and say any racial slurs on accident but white ppl do it all the time 🧐”

Another Instagram user @shelovecj wrote, “She said “That’s not fair ” like somebody made her say it 🥴🥴 immediately no accountability.”

Instagram user @mackenzieviii wrote, “Than you have the only black person there cackling can’t stand 🦝 .. imagine if this was the other community they have them apologizing loud & clear like they did with Nick Cannon.”

Finally, Instagram user @jerseythedj wrote, “Nothing to laugh about! Clearly she use to saying it!”