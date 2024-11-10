Shop the Best Gifts for Wicked Fans in 2024

Universal Pictures Wicked Shiz University Fashion Doll Collection – Elphaba, Glinda, Madame Morrible Bring the magic of Wicked to life with this bestselling doll collection featuring Elphaba, Glinda, and Madame Morrible, each beautifully designed with true-to-movie details! Perfect for fans and collectors, these dolls are dressed in their iconic Shiz University outfits, inviting you to explore the enchanting world of Oz.

Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar Combine your love for Christmas and Wicked with this festive advent calendar. It includes 25 days of Wicked-themed collectibles, including patches, magnets, coasters, washi tape, laptop stickers, and more.

Walmart Wicked Frontback Tee Step into the magic of Wicked with this iconic frontback tee, featuring Glinda and Elphaba on opposing sides for a bold, cinematic look! At less than $11, this must-have shirt is the perfect way to show off your love for the Land of Oz and its unforgettable characters.

Walmart Wicked Elphaba Squishmallow & Glinda Squishmallows Defy gravity with the magical Elphaba and Glinda Squishmallows! These ultra-squeezable plush companions are crafted from the softest, high-quality materials — perfect for fans of Wicked young and old. Whether you’re flying high or just relaxing at home, these enchanting plush toys will bring the Land of Oz to your plush collection and are available exclusively at Walmart.

Funko Pop! Movies Wicked Elphaba & Glinda Vinyl Figures Bring the magic of Wicked to your collection with these Funko Pop! figures. Elphaba, broom in hand, defies gravity in her iconic black attire, while Glinda, with her wand and sparkling crown, is ready to make you truly “popular”!

Voluspa Limited Edition Wicked Pink Goes Good with Green Candle Duo Gift Set Unveil the enchanting world of Wicked with this limited-edition Voluspa candle set, featuring Elphaba’s Bewitching Banyan Forest and Glinda’s Perfectly Pink Yuzu. Complete with a gold-plated wick trimmer, these candles blend warm woods and sparkling citrus to fill your space with magical, opposite aromas that captivate and inspire.

Walmart Wicked So Popular Mini Backpack & No One Mourns The Wicked Mini Backpack Show off your Wicked pride with these mini backpacks inspired by Elphaba and Glinda! Whether you’re embracing Elphaba’s bold green with the “No One Mourns the Wicked” backpack or channeling Glinda’s glam with the “So Popular” pink design, these accessories are perfect for holding your essentials and adding a touch of Oz to your next adventure.

Loungefly Wicked Elphaba’s Grimmerie Spell Book & Glinda’s Luggage Trunk Crossbody Bags Embark on a spellbinding adventure with these Wicked crossbody bags — Elphaba’s Grimmerie book design offers dual compartments for your essentials, while Glinda’s chic steamer trunk style adds a touch of glam to any outfit, ensuring you’re both stylish and ready for anything!

OPI x Wicked Nail Lacquer 12-Piece Mini Pack Unlock spellbinding beauty with the limited-edition OPI x Wicked Nail Lacquer 12-Piece Mini Pack, featuring magical shades from shimmering to crème. Each color in this enchanting holiday advent calendar is inspired by Wicked, letting you cast your own nail art spell!

Walmart Wicked Witch Split Graphic T- Shirt Go full Wicked with this unique graphic tee, featuring bold, eye-catching artwork that celebrates the iconic musical. Available in sizes S-3XL, this super comfy tee blends style and magic, making it the perfect addition to any fan’s wardrobe.

Wella Spellbonding Hair & Nail Repair Kit This limited-edition set isn’t just inspired by Wicked, it can also repair, strengthen, and smooth your hair and nails. It retails for $70, but you can snag it for $45.

H&M Boxy Printed T-shirt Grab this trendy, boxy t-shirt ahead of the Wicked premiere. It’s also available in black colorways in sizes from XX-Small to XX-Large, or you can get a sweatshirt and other merch over at H&M.

r.e.m. beauty x Wicked Luxury Beautification Undereye Masks Refresh the area under your eyes and get that Glinda glow with these undereye masks. Just apply and remove after 15 minutes, and. the hyaluronic acid will do its thing.

LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City Collectible Toy This 3-tower set welcomes you into the Emerald City and includes the Grimmerie spell book, the candy apple stand, The Wizard’s model air balloon, and more. But that’s not all, check out more Wicked-inspired LEGO sets at Amazon, Target, and the LEGO store.

BÉIS The Carry-On Roller From weekenders to totes, there are so many chic green and pink bags over at the BEIS x Wicked collab. We love the carry-on roller that’s smooth, sleek, durable, and includes expandable space.

Cambridge Satchel The Mini Purse Bright, glittery, and velvety, Cambridge Satchel has sophisticated, high-quality, and chic Wicked-inspired bags — like this elegant mini purse. It’s made of soft leather and can carry cards, cash, and more.

Vera Bradley Wicked Large Original Duffel Pink and green go together nicely at Vera Bradley. Choose from crossbodies, tote bags, and more, including the large original duffel that’s perfect for weekend trips.

IT Cosmetics IT Brushes for Ulta x Wicked Blush & Foundation Brush Duo Add a touch of magic to your routine with the Wicked-inspired IT Cosmetics brush set, featuring the Airbrush Blurring Foundation Brush and Airbrush Soft Focus Blush Brush. With glitter-filled handles and cruelty-free bristles, these brushes deliver flawless, buildable coverage for a bewitchingly stunning finish.

Wicked X Bombas Calf Socks There’s no better feeling than slipping your feet into a pair of Bombas. They hug in all the right places and the calf socks actually stay in place. The brand has so many Wicked-inspired socks to choose from, including quarter and ankle lengths.

Walmart Wicked Metallic Knit Beanie Stay cozy with this fashion-forward knit metallic color-block beanie, complete with an adorable pom-pom! Whether you’re Team Elphaba or Team Glinda, this beanie celebrates their iconic friendship while keeping you warm on stylish walks or nights out!

CONAIR Hair Dryer & Straightener Whether you’re going for a bubbly Glinda style or a sleeker Elphaba option, CONAIR has got you covered with these Wicked-themed hair dryers and straighteners.

Walmart Wicked Patch Moto Jacket Elevate your wardrobe with this trendy moto jacket, featuring the iconic characters Elphaba and Glinda! Perfect for fans of the fantastical world of Oz, this stylish jacket not only showcases your love for the musical but also keeps you warm in cold weather with its unique patches and chic design.

Beekman 1802 x Wicked Pink Goes Good With Green Moisture Mist for Body Unlock magical moisture with this Beekman 1802 x Wicked toner mist, a limited-edition, alcohol-free blend that hydrates and softens skin with goat milk, hyaluronic acid, and raspberry seed oil. Inspired by Wicked, this lightweight, fragrance-free mist is perfect for sensitive skin and the other body creams, blemish patches, and more at Beekman 1802 will leave you spellbound.

Beekman 1802 x Wicked Bodycare Gift Sets These Beekman 1802 x Wicked bodycare gift sets are going fast, so add to your cart ASAP. The Elphaba-inspired Wickedly Beautiful and Glinda-inspired Glamorous Gal both moisturize, soften, and hydrate skin and include a collectible, golden spatula.

Target Adult Wicked Striped Graphic Cardigan Look closely at the emblem of this striped cardigan and you’ll see Glinda and Elphaba silhouettes around the classic Wicked W. It’s cute, soft, and selling out fast.

Walmart Wicked Large Logo Crew Embrace your magical side with this stylish crewneck sweatshirt featuring stunning artwork of Elphaba and Glinda! Perfect for chilly days, this cozy sweatshirt is a must-have for any fan, adding a touch of the Land of Oz to your wardrobe while keeping you warm and fashionable.

Target Adult Wicked W Graphic Sweater Pink and green with an oversized fit, this graphic sweater is trendy for everyday wear or hitting up a Wicked matinee. Soft and cozy, it’s just what your closet needs for the fall.

Wet Brush Universal Wicked Kit Original Detangler Tame tangles effortlessly with the Wicked x Wet Brush, featuring ultra-soft IntelliFlex bristles that glide through hair with less damage and less effort. Perfect for all hair types, this magical brush minimizes breakage, leaves your hair feeling super soft, and is available in three enchanting designs, each paired with special accessories.

Wicked Bluetooth MP3 Karaoke with Light Show Defy gravity and belt out your favorite Wicked tracks with this Bluetooth karaoke machine. Sing along with the attached microphone or start a light show in the front — it’s designed for kids, but anyone can enjoy this set, TBH.

Spin Master Games Wicked The Game Join forces with Elphaba and Glinda in this Wicked family board game, where teamwork and magic help you unlock chapters and save Oz from the Wizard! Collect matching cards to earn Thrillifying Magic and flip through your Storybook, but hurry — beat the final chapter before the Wizard’s balloon reaches 13 for a Happily Ever After!

Walmart Wicked Sequins Sweatshirt Jogger Set This dazzling sequined sweatshirt and jogger duo is perfect for showcasing your fandom while staying cozy! Ideal for the chillier seasons ahead, this stylish ensemble lets you display your love for the Land of Oz whether you’re lounging at home or making a magical entrance at the theater. Choose to get the sweatshirt and joggers separately or snag them as a set for the ultimate Wicked look!

R.E.M. Beauty x Wicked Ozdust Eyeshadow Palette Last but certainly not least, step into the Wicked world with the limited-edition R.E.M. Beauty Ozdust Eyeshadow Palette, featuring 12 spellbinding shades from velvety mattes to light-reflective duochromes and metallics. Inspired by the Ozdust Ballroom and designed by Ariana Grande, these high-impact, longwearing colors will make every look magical!

Caboodles Wicked Limited Edition Collection A limited edition, Wicked-inspired Caboodle? You had me at every word in that sentence. Carry all your cosmetics or magic wands in style — there’s also a sparkly pink Glinda option, of course.

Roots X Wicked Tote Bag The Roots x Wicked tote bag is a chic and practical accessory, featuring a bold design inspired by the iconic musical, perfect for carrying your essentials in style.

Crocs Wicked Elphaba Classic Clog & Glinda Siren Clog Whether you’re Team Elphaba or Glinda, you have to admit that Crocs are comfortable. Snag the Classic Clog or Siren Clog to show your team allegiance — they each come with Wicked-inspired Jibbitz and that quintessential Crocs feel.

Looking to do more fandom-inspired shopping? Check out the best gifts for Studio Ghibli fans, featuring picks inspired by Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, and more!