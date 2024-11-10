Whew, chile! The innanet is going OFF after Young Thug’s X account shared a blunt message about Gunna.

Young Thug’s X Account Turns Heads After THIS Message

The Shade Room caught a now-deleted post from Young Thug X’s account which directly called out Gunna.

“Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know u my guy,” the tweet read.

Gunna hasn’t directly responded to the deleted message. To note, fans did find the commentary odd, especially since Thug previously requested to speak with the rapper after his release from prison and Gunna is also signed to Thug’s YSL label.

Social Media Reacts

The Roommates flooded The Shade Room’s comment section with reactions to Young Thug’s message.

Instagram user @nannybeefr wrote, “Meanwhile gunna ain’t said nothing about that man on the internet.”

Instagram user @luvmina_ wrote, “Didn’t he ask the judge to be around him … Being in jail all this time showed him nothing.”

While Instagram user @earthboyreese wrote, “Most definitely hacked he literally asked to see gunna in court y’all trippin.”

Then Instagram user @rihtireddd wrote, “Lock him back up. i don’t tolerate Gunna hate.”

Another Instagram user @reggieriich wrote, “If you wanna go back to jail – just say that!”

Instagram user @71trap_ wrote, “He didn’t say that in court 😂😂😂😂😂”

Lastly, Instagram user @itsgontae wrote, “that’s coo fr gunna still hard by himself so this means nothing.”

Gunna Discusses His Current Ties To YSL

Per previous reports, Authorities also arrested Gunna in May 2022 along with Young Thug, according to ABC News. His arrest followed Thug’s as part of a sweeping 56-count case involving the YSL record label. However, the ‘pushin’ P’ spitter secured his release in December 2022 after entering a guilty plea on racketeering conspiracy charge.

Although he hasn’t addressed Thug’s deleted message, he has spoken out about their bond before. TSR previously reported that Gunna brushed off the snitching rumors, making it clear where he stands with Thug.

Back in June, he told RapCaviar on their ‘Day In The Life’ show that things were all good between them.

“I’m still signed to YSL, I’m still providing, like we still pushing. Like, no paperwork has been changed; know what I’m saying. So it’s like whatever’s been getting and how we pushing this s**t, it’s still going,” he expained.

Gunna also mentioned to XXL in April that they were still on good terms.

“It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship,”he said.