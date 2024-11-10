Esther Thelus, a Florida woman, has been charged after she allegedly set herself, her two-year-old son, and her infant son on fire.

More Details On Esther Thelus & Her Charges

According to WESH, Thelus has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. However, the outlet notes that she is currently in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

More Details On What The Florida Woman Allegedly Did To Her Two-Year-Old Son & Infant Son

Per the outlet, the incident occurred on August 26. At the time, a 7-Eleven surveillance camera recorded Thelus as she entered a location, reportedly carrying a clear plastic jug.

Furthermore, a store clerk reportedly observed Thelus as she attempted to put gasoline in the jug. Hours prior, Thelus has reportedly left her 2-year-old son with his father. However, the child was later returned to her as the father reportedly demanded a DNA test be performed on the child.

After leaving the 7-Eleven with the gasoline, Thelus allegedly returned to her home and doused herself and her children with the substance. Then, she ignited the fire.

According to WESH, Thelus’ infant son reportedly passed away in October after suffering burns over 80% of his body. Furthermore, her 2-year-old reportedly survived the incident.

When asked why she committed the act, Thelus reportedly told a friend it was because of “too much humiliation.”

Another Florida Woman Has Also Landed Behind Bars After A Shocking, Fatal Incident

Esther Thelus isn’t the only woman in Florida to recently land behind bars due to a shocking incident. As The Shade Room previously reported, Savon Chantay Tyler was arrested on November 6.

Furthermore, Tyler is accused of shooting another woman, Lauren Ashley Martin, while on a livestream. Tyler’s girlfriend, Lakevia Pringle, has also been arrested for allegedly recording the stream and encouraging Tyler’s fatal actions.