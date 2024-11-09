Sabrina Carpenter earned her first-ever Grammy nominations — six, actually — when the Recording Academy announced their picks for the 2025 ceremony on Friday morning (Nov. 8).

The “Please Please Please” singer took to Instagram to celebrate, sharing a series of videos of herself on her tour bus with her team finding out about the good news. A standout moment is when Carpenter found out she got a best new artist nod, despite having six studio albums and two EPs stretching back to 2014 under her belt.

“I don’t know how that’s possible. I’m the best old artist. S—, I’ve been here,” Carpenter joked in the clip.

“us on the tour bus this morning take a shot every time we scream like fr headphone warning,” she captioned the post. “this is the first year I’ve watched the live stream where i heard my name! I’d be lying if i said i hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life so i am filled with gratitude- Thank you @recordingacademy :’))”

In addition to best new artist, Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet is up for album of the year and best pop vocal album, while the album’s lead single “Espresso” is nominated for record of the year and best pop solo performance, while “Please Please Please” is up for song of the year.