Bhad Bhabie‘s mom, Barbara Bregoli, is sharing some strong words and clapping back at those doubting her daughter’s cancer diagnosis.

On Friday, November 8, Bregoli took to Instagram to share a video that appeared to be mainly directed toward Perez Hilton. In the caption, she wrote: “@perezhilton you really crossed the line now!”

In the clip, Bregoli explained that she was “pretty heated” at Hilton. Additionally, Bregoli instructed him to focus on his own children and “find another way to make some money” instead of speaking disparagingly about people.

“I pray none of your children ever get cancer,” Bregoli said. “I’ve had it twice. How dare you say my daughter’s faking this…”

Social Media Reacts To Barbara Bregoli’s Clapback

Social media users reacted to Bregoli’s clapback in her comment section.

Instagram user @lola._.lux._.deville wrote, “Praying for Dani 🙏🙏🙏 I’m 46 with cancer I couldn’t imagine being 21 and dealing with cancer I will keep her in my prayers”

While Instagram user @luctor__et__ermego added, “One thing Barbara gonna ALWAYS do is stand up for Dani 👏👏👏😍 it’s beyond me, how people still f**k around and stay finding out…. Barbz don’t play about hers 🙌🙌”

Instagram user @kvndyk3 wrote, “This man is so f*****g disappointing , I’m so sorry mama . Praying for Dani ❤️ your strength keeps her going”

While Instagram user @changingfacesmakeupdelray added, “Cancer is no joke. God bless anyone going to cancer. And especially Dani”

Instagram user @xxhunniibxx wrote, “You tell em momma poor Dani doesn’t deserve this s**t ❤️”

While Instagram user @greatjake__ added, “And, THIS is why you’re the best thing in Dani’s life and always will be. ALWAYS standing up for her and protecting your baby. Praying for her.”

Instagram user @crismonroy25 wrote, “Dani can be many things( not bad ), but she wouldn’t lie about cancer, especially after you had it and she’s mother now. She has been raw and grown up since she was a teen. That’s a horrible and disgusting thing to say about someone without even knowing the facts. Everyone reaps what they sow.”

More Details On Bhad Bhabie’s Cancer Revelation

As The Shade Room previously reported, on Thursday, November 7, Bhad Bhabie took to her Instagram Story to share a short message with fans. In her post, Bhabie wrote:

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight. I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives.”

Subsequently, Bhabie’s abrupt revelation puzzled some social media users. However, many sent the mother of one their well wishes and prayers for her recovery.