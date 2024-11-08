Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Size landscape-medium

Pink Friday 2 is getting another deluxe after all. On Friday (Nov. 8), Nicki Minaj announced that she’ll be releasing The Hiatus version on Dec. 13, a few days after the original LP’s first anniversary.

In a post uploaded to Twitter, Minaj confirmed it would be the “final deluxe installment,” coming off of the Gag City Deluxe and Gag City PLUTO Edition iterations of the album. The first introduced “Beep Beep (Remix)” featuring 50 Cent, and the Monica and Keyshia Cole-assisted “Love Me Enough,” while the latter saw the addition of “Press Play” with Future, along with the two aforementioned records.

Pink Friday 2 (The Hiatus) appeared to be a call back to Minaj’s previous comments about “doing a hiatus.” In October, during her Stationhead broadcast, the Grammy-nominated rapper noted, “I have the Vogue thing, which I’m very proud and honored to do, and a couple [of] things, and then I’ll be taking a little moment to reflect.”

She later walked back her remarks on Twitter. “Ain’t going no motherf**kin’ where. Kiss my a** and hiatus,” Minaj said on the platform. “We don’t announce the hiatus, Barbz. Crack is whack. We don’t do that. Just relax and let what will be [happen].”

The forthcoming project also called into question whether fans would still be getting Pink Friday 3, which Minaj initially revealed would be a replacement for fans not getting the third deluxe installment.

A few days after Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded missed its announced due date in September, she told her followers, “As my first album as [Papa Bear’s] mama, it’s just very special to me for so many reasons you guys aren’t aware of. I put every song on there in a specific order… one or two songs is no big deal, but [adding] five to seven songs feels a little sloppy right now.”