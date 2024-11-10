Mariah Carey Gives Rare Update on Her Twins Moroccan & Monroe (Exclusive)
He’ll always be her baby.
Mariah Carey shared a belated photos glimpse at her Halloween celebrations in an Instagram carousel post Nov. 8 which included a rare photo of her 13-year-old son Moroccan Cannon.
The “We Belong Together” singer was all smiles posing alongside her son in the adorable snap of their joint Alvin and the Chipmunks costume. Mariah—who shares Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe with ex Nick Cannon—dressed in a red hoodie as Alvin, while her son, in blue, was Simon. They both wore furry ears on their heads.
In another photo, Mariah beams as she holds Moroccan’s hand and poses alongside another loved one who rounded out their trio costume as Theodore, dressed in green. The group all have lanyards around their necks from Universal’s haunted R.I.P. Hollywood Horror Nights Hollywood Tours.
Of course, the iconic singing chipmunk wasn’t her only costume. Elsewhere in her slideshow post, Mariah rocked a plunging black glittery jumpsuit and cat ears as she posed alongside a ghost.
“Happy halloween!!” she captioned the post. “7 days later and during its time.. Heh serrryyy…”
The 55-year-old’s caption referred to her annual Nov. 1 declaration that “it’s time” to start celebrating the holiday season.
The Queen of Christmas recently opened up about her special relationship with her twins, saying that she didn’t “even know how it’s possible” that they’re already teenagers.
“I love them so much,” Mariah exclusively told E! News in August. “They’re really good kids. You know what I mean? I don’t think that they’re bad or evil in any way like I was. They’re really good kids and they’re very smart and they’re funny—and, you know, I’m the mommy.”
The Grammy winner went on to question what her kids really think about her as a parent.
“Am I mean? No. Am I lenient? Probably,” Mariah said. “Because I don’t want to be that person that’s like the bleak one in the crowd and they don’t want to be around me or something.”
That being said, there’s no question that Roc and Roe, as she affectionately calls them, support their superstar mother.
“They did want to come see the show the other night,” she said of her Vegas residency at Park MGM. “But, you know, I didn’t know if they really wanted to come or if it was somebody else saying it. You never know!”
Mariah’s twins will have plenty more opportunities to see their mom perform this holiday season, too, as she just kicked off her 21-date holiday tour earlier this week.
