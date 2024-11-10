He’ll always be her baby.

Mariah Carey shared a belated photos glimpse at her Halloween celebrations in an Instagram carousel post Nov. 8 which included a rare photo of her 13-year-old son Moroccan Cannon.

The “We Belong Together” singer was all smiles posing alongside her son in the adorable snap of their joint Alvin and the Chipmunks costume. Mariah—who shares Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe with ex Nick Cannon—dressed in a red hoodie as Alvin, while her son, in blue, was Simon. They both wore furry ears on their heads.

In another photo, Mariah beams as she holds Moroccan’s hand and poses alongside another loved one who rounded out their trio costume as Theodore, dressed in green. The group all have lanyards around their necks from Universal’s haunted R.I.P. Hollywood Horror Nights Hollywood Tours.

Of course, the iconic singing chipmunk wasn’t her only costume. Elsewhere in her slideshow post, Mariah rocked a plunging black glittery jumpsuit and cat ears as she posed alongside a ghost.

“Happy halloween!!” she captioned the post. “7 days later and during its time.. Heh serrryyy…”