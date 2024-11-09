Image: World War Z: Aftermath

What’s leaving Xbox Game Pass in December 2024? Well, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed anything just yet, but based on some games that were added to the service this time last year, we can at least make a few predictions ahead of time.

We know that a lot of Xbox users want more advance notice of games leaving Xbox Game Pass, but Microsoft understandably gives us around two weeks right now – and don’t forget, publishers sometimes secure late deals with Microsoft to keep their games on Game Pass, even after they’ve been announced to be leaving!

So, before we take a look at the following list of potential games leaving Xbox Game Pass in December 2024, we want to stress that nothing has been confirmed yet, and this will not be a 100% accurate list by any means. Some of these games might leave, some of these games might stay, and many others might be added to the list.

The most common (but definitely not the only) trend with Xbox Game Pass seems to be that games stick around for one year, so we’ve gone back to December 2023 to look at the games that were added to Game Pass at the time. That said, we’ve also added a few games from the December 2022 list as well. Based on those original announcements, here’s what we think could potentially leave Xbox Game Pass in December 2024:

As usual, there could be plenty of additions to this list, and a few of these games might stick around for Xbox Game Pass for even longer, but it seems likely that we’ll lose at least some of these in December 2024. Our predictions usually turn out to be anywhere from 30%-80% correct – you never know how accurate they’ll be!

Don’t forget there’s still a lot to come (and leave) Xbox Game Pass in November 2024 as well, with the big highlights of the month being the additions of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Stalker 2. We know of seven games that will definitely depart the service soon, and another batch of removals will be announced in about a week’s time.

Which of these games do you think will leave Xbox Game Pass in November 2024? Tell us down below.