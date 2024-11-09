Kirk Staufferhttp://www.KRStauffer.com

Kirk Stauffer is a Seattle-based photographer who has two passions – live music and photography. Over 15 years ago he began to combine them and has covered 3000+ performances to date. His photos have been published commercially, featured in Rolling Stone magazine, and one found itself on the front cover of Pollstar magazine. Kirk has been a contributing photographer for Paste Magazine, LiveDaily, No Depression and Back Beat Seattle, and is a regular SXSW attendee.