If there’s one thing you can set you watch by, it’s that there will be deals to be had on Epiphone and Gibson models come Black Friday. But I wasn’t banking on so many landing this year, and so early! The early Guitar Center Black Friday sale launched last week and is fully loaded with Black Friday-worthy deals, but a standout for me is their up to $150 Epiphone discounts and, in particular, the four models I’ve hand-picked below.

In my opinion, Epiphone’s current collection offers a compelling blend of timeless designs and contemporary features, from expertly crafted replicas of iconic Gibson models to innovative new additions. For those starting their musical journey, there are also excellent options tailored for beginners.