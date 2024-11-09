Welcome to your Xbox games roundup for November 11-15! It’s somewhat the quiet before the storm over the next few days as we await Stalker 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 later in the month, but don’t forget we’ve got the big release of Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake coming up, as well as the likes of Farming Simulator 25 and Tetris Forever!

Here’s what’s coming to Xbox next week:

New Xbox Releases (November 11-15)

Farming Simulator 25 (November 12): “Farming Simulator 25 invites you to join the rewarding farm life. Whether you build your legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer – you decide: This Farm is Your Farm!”

Songs of Conquest (November 12): “A turn-based strategy game inspired by ‘90s classics. Lead powerful magicians called Wielders and venture to lands unknown. Wage battles against armies that dare oppose you, hunt for powerful artifacts and expand your territory.”

Tetris Forever (November 12): “Unrivaled after four decades, Tetris Forever celebrates the original, genre-inspiring puzzle game that escaped from behind the Iron Curtain, onto the world stage, and into our cultural consciousness!”

The Rise of the Golden Idol (November 12): “The Rise of the Golden Idol follows a tenacious relic hunter on a quest to unearth the powerful artefact that – if legend is true – can reshape the world. Uncover the truth behind 15 strange cases of crime, death and depravity in the 1970s.”

Beautiful Sakura: Running Club (November 13): “Beautiful Sakure: Running Club is a continuation of Kaito’s journey, where he embarks on a new hobby. This visual novel delves into themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery.”

Food Boy (November 13): “Inspired by the classic Paperboy, Food Boy gets players to deliver pizzas in urban environments in an exciting arcade format. Make perfect deliveries and knock out furious customers to get the highest scores and unlock new cities and challenges!”

Harmony Chronicles: Chaos Realms Collector’s Edition (November 13): “With stunning visuals, captivating storytelling, humorous dialogues, and challenging puzzles, The Harmony Chronicles promises endless hours of immersive gameplay.”

Nephise: Ascension (November 13): “Step into the mystical, atmospheric world of Nephise: Ascension, where danger lurks beneath breathtaking beauty.”

Off The Grid (November 13): “This isn’t just another shooter. This is the next evolution of cyberpunk warfare, imagined by visionary director Neill Blomkamp (“District 9,” “Elysium”), and it’s about to turn the genre upside down.”

Songs of Silence (November 13): “Songs of Silence is a fantasy strategy title which marries deep, tactical gameplay with fast-paced auto battles and an engaging, compelling narrative.”

Bullet Runner (November 14): “Top-down bullet hell shooter where you stop the clone army from taking over the world by one way: kill. them. all. Fight your way through hordes of powerful enemies, execute combat strategies with quick reflexes to take on the biggest of the baddies.”

Doors: Paradox (November 14): “A relaxing puzzle escape game where you make your way through a variety of hand-crafted 3D dioramas, look for useful objects, find hidden clues and solve fun puzzles!”

Dorfs: Hammers for Hire (November 14): “Forge, run, and fight as a team! In this frantic co-op game, you’ll have to work alongside your friends to craft legendary weapons and prepare the heroes for an epic battle.”

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake (November 14): “DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake is a stunning reimagining of the beloved masterpiece and narrative beginning to The Erdrick Trilogy.”

Heretic’s Fork (November 14): “Thank you for submitting your application for the position of Hell’s Manager. We are pleased to offer you the job and extend a warm welcome to our team. As you may know, we have some overpopulation issues that we believe can be resolved with your help.”

Irem Collection Volume 2 (November 14): “Brace yourselves– ININ is coming in guns blazin’ for the 2nd volume of Irem arcade classics! With iconic titles Air Duel, GunForce, and GunForce II, this is one action-packed collection you can’t miss.”

Little Big Adventure: Twinsen’s Quest (November 14): “Twinsen is back in this remake featuring a new stylish makeover and modernised gameplay. Faithful to the original game, Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest takes you on an epic journey on a small planet harbouring both magic and technology.”

Petit Island (November 14): “Welcome to Petit Island! Follow the adventurous cat, Lily, as she explores the island with her trusty Pawmera, capturing photos and gathering clues to uncover her Grandpaw’s forgotten memories.”

Rage of the Dragons NEO (November 14): “An updated version of Rage of the Dragons, originally released in 2002 for arcades. It was a unique and innovative game, mainly due to its highly praised visuals and technical aspects at the time.”

Smoothcade (November 14): “A cute “clear the screen” modern arcade game that features co-op gameplay for up to four players. Recover the missing golden blender through 100 platform-jumping, puzzle-solving levels in story mode – consisting of handcrafted levels and a ton of fruity critters!”

Tell Me Your Story (November 14): “A story-driven cozy puzzle game, which might remind you of the warm times spent with your grandparents or loved ones on getting to know the many, sometimes unexpected stories from their lives.”

VED (November 14): “A story-driven RPG featuring stunning hand-drawn art and animation combined with a unique teleporting system, turn-based combat mechanics and rogue-lite elements.”

Access Denied: Escape (November 15): “A 3D device-hacking puzzle game in a cyberpunk setting. In the future, people no longer trust computer networks and prefer to use physical devices to store important information.”

Check and Slash (November 15): “An action-packed roguelite where chess meets fast-paced combat. You play as the Black King, wielding a sword to fight your way through waves of White enemies in a single epic level, all while seeking to free your army from the enemy’s grasp.”

Great God Grove (November 15): “Once in a generation, the gods come together to postpone the apocalypse. But this time, the god of communication started a bunch of heavenly fights and then went AWOL.”

Laws of Machine (November 15): “A 2.5D platformer with logical puzzles that you should to solve. In the game, you control the robot DR12 that must get to the professor to save him from the evil robot who wants to escape from the lab.”

Liberte (November 15): “A thrilling action roguelike mixed with a deck-builder set in an alternate-history Paris, where political unrest collides with cosmic terror.”

Matsuro Palette (November 15): “A mystery horror visual novel game where you must survive seven days with a cursed painting.”

Repit (November 15): “Madness is the repetition of the same action repeatedly, in the hope of a change. The challenge that Repit throws at your nerves is not everyone is ready to accept and only a few will be able to reach the end.”

Slam and Roll (November 15): “Slam And Roll pays homage to 90s arcade ‘stage clear’ games, blending inspired mechanics and a distinctive art style with modern gameplay standards.”

Xbox Game Pass Titles

Sadly we don’t have any confirmed Xbox Game Pass titles for next week as things stand. Bummer!

Will you be playing any of these Xbox games next week? Let us know down in the comments below.

