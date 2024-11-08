Singer-songwriter, producer, model, and economics major Emmy Adelle unveils her new single, “You Make Me Feel Alive,” a song mirroring the galvanizing sensation some people elicit when they’re near you.

Adelle explains,” The song also touches on something I find fascinating—how certain people have this unique ability to make you feel alive, sometimes with something as simple as a ‘hi’ or even eye contact. It’s a magical feeling that hits you out of nowhere and stays with you, and that’s the essence of this track.”

She goes on, “There’s this intensity and spark that hits you out of nowhere and stays with you, making even the smallest interactions feel electrifying. That’s what this song is about—those moments that make everything feel heightened.”

A half-Filipino artist and IMD model from the Chicago area, Adelle is now based in Miami, where she balances a career in finance with music. She began writing songs on her dad’s guitar, and later turned down a scholarship to play hockey to pursue music. Her sound, a blend of unprocessed pop and electro-pop elements, drips with emotional echoes.

Talking about the evolution of her sound, Adelle says, “From the beginning of my music journey, I always had a clear vision of what I wanted my sound to be, but like many of us, I struggled with turning that vision into reality. It took countless late nights, a lot of TikToks, and getting feedback from friends and A&Rs to get the production skills necessary to bring those stories to life. Now, with ‘You Make Me Feel Alive,’ I finally feel like my inner storytelling is fully reflected in both the production and vocal mixing.”

Released in July 2024, Adelle’s debut single, “Over,” has amassed more than 69,000 streams on Spotify, as well as notice from elite media outlets.

Opening on glittering tones backed by ethereal vocals, “You Make Me Feel Alive” rolls into an infectious pushing rhythm highlighted by a thumping kick drum. Adelle’s dreamy, silky voice imbues the lyrics with alluring sonic surfaces, soft and translucent. There’s a magical feeling to the tune, a sensation of spinetingling attraction.

“You make me feel alive / I wanna be close to you / Never knew most of you / (Tell me was it real).”

Simultaneously hypnotic and exhilarating, with “You Make Me Feel Alive,” Emmy Adelle comes into her own as a tour de force.

