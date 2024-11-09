There’s an infectiously lyrical quality to Aaron Marshall’s playing on Memory Palace, the latest album from the guitarist’s Toronto-based prog-strumental outfit, Intervals.

Songs like Nootropics sport undeniably serotonin-surged melodies that get stuck in your head for days – all the more wondrous when you consider how those hooks come framed within neon blurs of selective picking and quizzically complex, tech-chugged syncopation.