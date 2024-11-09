As we mentioned earlier this week, this Sunday marks the fourth anniversary of the Xbox Series X and Series S, with both consoles having launched on November 10th, 2020. And once again, we’re using this opportunity to reminisce!

This time around, we’re keen to find out your favourite memory (or memories!) of the Xbox Series X|S generation so far. And really, you don’t have to limit this to anything specific – it could be a game launch, like Halo Infinite or Starfield, it could be when the Bethesda or Activision Blizzard deals were announced, or it could just be when you got your console!

If you think back, there are so many candidates. How about some of the amazing Xbox Games Showcase events we’ve seen in that time? How about the incredible growth of Xbox Game Pass during the generation, and seeing the likes of MLB The Show jumping over from PlayStation in the process? That was unprecedented when it happened!

We’re not going to list every highlight from the past four years here, as there are just far too many to count, but hopefully something specific comes to mind – and we’d love to hear about it in the comments below. Yes, there have been downsides as well, but let’s just focus on the positives today… we’ve had a lot to celebrate this generation already!

What have you enjoyed the most from Xbox this generation? Feel free to wax lyrical in the comments below.