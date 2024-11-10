The singing of hymns was interrupted by the cries and screams of frightened children when a 37-year-old man suddenly stabbed Catholic priest Reverend Christopher Lee at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah on Saturday evening (Nov 9).

The attacker, a Singaporean Sinhalese man, had stabbed the priest with a foldable knife after approaching him during communion. The former had previously declared to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority that he is a Christian.

The man, who was not named, will be charged in court on Monday (Nov 11) with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon. The police will also seek a court order to remand the man for psychiatric assessment.

If found guilty, the man faces a jail term of up to 15 years, as well as a fine or caning.

Four other items including potentially dangerous weapons were also found in the suspect’s possession.