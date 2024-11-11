Captain America: Brave New World is star Anthony Mackie’s first cinematic appearance as the new Captain America.

Marvel Studios dropped a full-length trailer for Captain America: Brave New World at the first ever Brazil D23 fan event this weekend. This is star Anthony Mackie’s first cinematic appearance as the new Captain America after the Phase Four 2021 TV miniseries, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The event also featured a special look at Marvel’s forthcoming Thunderbolts* film, followed by a new trailer.

As previously reported, it’s the fifth film in the MCU’s Phase Five, directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) and building on events not just in F&WS but also the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk. Per the official premise:

After meeting with newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

In addition to Mackie and Ford, the cast includes Liv Tyler as the president’s daughter, Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, both reprising their roles in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. (Ford replaces the late William Hurt, who played Ross in that earlier film.) Carl Lumbley plays Isaiah Bradley, reprising his F&WS role as a Korean War veteran who had been secretly imprisoned and given the Super Soldier Serum against his will, enduring 30 years of experimentation. (He told Sam he couldn’t imagine how any black man could take up Captain America’s shield because of what it represented to people like him, and one could hardly blame him.)

Rosa Salazar plays Rachel Leighton, Danny Ramirez plays Joaquin Torres, and Shira Haas plays Ruth Bat-Seraph. Giancarlo Esposito will also appear as Sidewinder, the alter ego of economics professor Seth Voelker, who gains the power of teleportation via a cloak (a gift from the Egyptian god Set) and forms a criminal organization called The Serpent Society in the comics.