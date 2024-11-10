Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For business owners, protecting your company’s bottom line means staying one step ahead of cyber threats. The average cyber attack costs small and medium businesses up to $25,000, but the situation isn’t as dire as it sounds. With the right IT skills on your team, you can protect against these costly threats and create a resilient, efficient operation.

The Complete 2024 CompTIA Course Super Bundle comes with 15 courses and 262 hours of hands-on training to help equip your team to handle everything from network security to cloud solutions and keep your business secure and competitive.

Prepare for real cyber threats

The bundle starts with the basics. CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+)—perfect for anyone new to IT. It covers essential skills like computing basics, troubleshooting, and hardware and software maintenance. This is great for entry-level employees or even those in non-technical roles who need a solid foundation in tech to support your day-to-day operations.

Then it gets more advanced with CompTIA A+ Core 1 and Core 2. These courses help your team handle enterprise infrastructure and troubleshoot issues, from network connectivity to device configuration. It’s also a comprehensive study guide for the official CompTIA A+ exams. Having CompTIA-certified staff certified means you’re equipped to keep your company’s technology running smoothly and securely.

For companies with a focus on networks, CompTIA Network+ dives into network architecture and security. This isn’t just about setting up a network—it’s about designing a secure, high-performing infrastructure that keeps data safe and accessible. Network+ certified employees are prepared to optimize performance, minimize downtime, and safeguard your digital assets, so you can operate with confidence.

The bundle also includes CompTIA Server+ and CompTIA Cloud Essentials+, which teach your team to manage server environments and cloud infrastructure—critical skills for any business relying on remote access and scalable resources.

Invest in modern cybersecurity for your business.

