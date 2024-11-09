The Killers have become one of the most successful bands of the 21st century. They were formed in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2001 by lead vocalist Brandon Flowers and guitarist Dave Keuning, and after a few short-stay bass players and drummers, settled on bassist Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. on drums.

While there have been replacements on tour for both Keuning and Stoermer, this lineup has featured on all The Killers albums and powers most of the group’s tours.