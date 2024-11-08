Mark your calendars: February 2, 2025 won’t just be the ceremony for the 2025 Grammys—it’ll be Ladies’ Night too.

Female acts dominated the nominations for the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which were announced on Friday. Beyoncé nabbed 11 nominations this year, including record, song, and album of the year for her work on Cowboy Carter. She’s not only the most-nominated artist for the 2025 awards, but the most-nominated artist overall at the Grammys, her lifetime nomination count standing at a whopping 99. She’s also the most-awarded artist in Grammys history, with 32 wins to her name so far.

Taylor Swift has a chance at beating her own all-time record for Album of the Year wins, with The Tortured Poets Department getting a nod in the category, one of Swift’s six nominations this year. Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Post Malone each scooped up seven nominations, while Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan each received nominations in six categories.

Read on for the full list of Grammys 2025 nominations below, and follow along with Vanity Fair’s expert coverage of the awards, the fashion, and everything you need to know right here on February 2.

Record of the Year

“Now and Then,” The Beatles

“Texas Hold ’Em,” Beyoncé

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

“360,” Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan

“Fortnight,” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun, André 3000

Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé

Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

Brat, Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4, Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish

The Rise And Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry, and Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With a Smile,” Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight,” Jack Antonoff, Austin Post, and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!,” Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro, and Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Please Please Please,” Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Texas Hold ’Em,” Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Bodyguard,” Beyoncé

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple,” Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Us.,” Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift

“Levii’s Jeans,” Beyoncé featuring Post Malone

“Guess,” Charli XCX and Billie Eilish

“The Boy Is Mine,” Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica

“Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish

Eternal Sunshine, Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“She’s Gone, Dance On,” Disclosure

“Loved,” Four Tet

“Leavemealone,” Fred Again.. and Baby Keem

“Neverender,” Justice and Tame Impala

“Witchy,” Kaytranada

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Make You Mine,” Madison Beer

“Von Dutch,” Charli XCX

“L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit),” Billie Eilish

“Yes, And?,” Ariana Grande

“Got Me Started,” Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Brat, Charli XCX

Three, Four Tet

Hyperdrama” Justice

Timeless, Kaytranada

Telos, Zedd

Best Remixed Recording

“Alter Ego — Kaytranada Remix,” Kaytranada, remixer (Doechii featuring JT)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix],” David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey and David Guetta)

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Jah Sees Them — Amapiano Remix,” Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps and MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley and Antaeus)

“Von Dutch,” A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli XCX and A.G. Cook featuring Addison Rae)

Best Rock Performance

“Now and Then,” The Beatles

“Beautiful People (Stay High),” The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me,” Green Day

“Gift Horse,” Idles

“Dark Matter,” Pearl Jam

“Broken Man,” St. Vincent

Best Metal Performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!),” Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne

“Crown of Horns,” Judas Priest

“Suffocate,” Knocked Loose featuring Poppy

“Screaming Suicide,” Metallica

“Cellar Door,” Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High),” Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen and Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

“Broken Man,” Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

“Dark Matter,” Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

“Dilemma,” Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, songwriters (Green Day)

“Gift Horse,” Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joe Talbot, songwriters (Idles)

Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards, The Black Crowes

Romance, Fontaines D.C.

Saviors, Green Day

Tangk, Idles

Dark Matter, Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones

No Name, Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Neon Pill,” Cage the Elephant

“Song of the Lake,” Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

“Starburster,” Fontaines D.C.

“Bye Bye,” Kim Gordon

“Flea,” St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm, Clairo

The Collective, Kim Gordon

What Now, Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming, St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Guidance,” Jhené Aiko

“Residuals,” Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Coco Jones

“Made for Me (Live on BET),” Muni Long

“Saturn,” SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Wet,” Marsha Ambrosius

“Can I Have This Groove,” Kenyon Dixon

“No Lie,” Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald

“Make Me Forget,” Muni Long

“That’s You,” Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song

“After Hours,” Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning,” Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick and Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me,” Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea and Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

So Glad to Know You, Avery*Sunshine

En Route, Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone and the New World, Childish Gambino

Crash, Kehlani

Why Lawd?, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge)

Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Vantablack, Lalah Hathaway

Revenge, Muni Long

Algorithm, Lucky Daye

Coming Home, Usher

Best Rap Performance

“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B

“When the Sun Shines Again,” Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos

“Nissan Altima,” Doechii

“Nissan Altima,” Doechii “Houdini,” Eminem

“Like That,” Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Kehlani,” Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani

“Spaghettii,” Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey

“We Still Don’t Trust You,” Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd

“Big Mama,” Latto

“3:AM,” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Best Rap Song

“Asteroids,” Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy)

“Carnival,” Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West, and Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti)

“Like That,” Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne, and Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Yeah Glo!,” Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III, and Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later, J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1, Common and Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), Eminem

We Don’t Trust You, Future and Metro Boomin

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen, Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, and Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys, and Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Merrily We Roll Along, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, and Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman, and David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

The Notebook, John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum, and Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Outsiders, Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant, and Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine, and Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, and Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Suffs, Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow, and Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Wiz, Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis, and Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis, and Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer and lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Country Solo Performance

“16 Carriages,” Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll

“The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

“It Takes a Woman,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Cowboys Cry Too,” Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan

“II Most Wanted,” Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus

“Break Mine,” Brothers Osborne

“Bigger Houses,” Dan + Shay

“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

Best Country Song

“The Architect,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry, and Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Am Not Okay,” Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley, and Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)

“I Had Some Help,” Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen, and Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen)

“Texas Hold ’Em,” Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best Country Album

Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion, Post Malone

Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves

Higher, Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance

“Blame It on Eve,” Shemekia Copeland

“Nothing in Rambling,” The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal and Mick Fleetwood

“Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell

“The Ballad of Sally Anne,” Rhiannon Giddens

Best Americana Performance

“Yaya,” Beyoncé

“Subtitles,” Madison Cunningham

“Don’t Do Me Good,” Madi Diaz featuring Kacey Musgraves

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell

“Runaway Train,” Sarah Jarosz

“Empty Trainload of Sky,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best American Roots Song

“Ahead of the Game,” Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)

“All in Good Time,” Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine featuring Fiona Apple)

“All My Friends,” Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)

“Blame It on Eve,” John Hahn and Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)

Best Americana Album

The Other Side, T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy, Charley Crockett

Trail of Flowers, Sierra Ferrell

Polaroid Lovers, Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive, Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood, Waxahatchee

Best Bluegrass Album

I Built a World, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Songs of Love and Life, The Del McCoury Band

No Fear, Sister Sadie

Live Vol. 1, Billy Strings

Earl Jam, Tony Trischka

Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman, Dan Tyminski

Best Folk Album

American Patchwork Quartet, American Patchwork Quartet

Weird Faith, Madi Diaz

Bright Future, Adrianne Lenker

All My Friends, Aoife O’Donovan

Woodland, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation, Anitta

El Viaje, Luis Fonsi

García, Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira

Orquídeas, Kali Uchis

Best Música Urbana Album

Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

Rayo, J Balvin

Ferxxocalipsis, Feid

Las Letras Ya No Importan, Residente

Att., Young Miko

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Compita del Destino, El David Aguilar

Pa’ Tu Cuerpa, Cimafunk

Autopoiética, Mon Laferte

Grasa, Nathy Peluso

¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?, Rawayana

Best Comedy Album

Armageddon, Ricky Gervais

The Dreamer, Dave Chappelle

The Prisoner, Jim Gaffigan

Someday You’ll Die, Nikki Glaser

Where Was I, Trevor Noah

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words, (Various Artists) Guy Oldfield, producer

… And Your Ass Will Follow, George Clinton

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, Dolly Parton

Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration, Jimmy Carter

My Name Is Barbra, Barbra Streisand

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

American Fiction, Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple, Kris Bowers, composer

Dune: Part Two, Hans Zimmer, composer

Shōgun, Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross, and Leopold Ross, composers

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Color Purple, (Various Artists)

Deadpool & Wolverine, (Various Artists)

Maestro, Music by Leonard Bernstein, London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper

Saltburn, (Various Artists)

Twisters: The Album, (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Pinar Toprak, composer

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, John Paesano, composer

Star Wars Outlaws, Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, Winifred Phillips, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” from Twisters: The Album; Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs, and Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“Better Place,” from Trolls Band Together; Amy Allen, Shellback, and Justin Timberlake, songwriters (’N Sync and Justin Timberlake)

“Can’t Catch Me Now,” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes; Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“It Never Went Away,” from American Symphony; Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Love Will Survive,” from The Tattooist of Auschwitz; Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve, and Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

Best Music Video

“Tailor Swif” (ASAP Rocky), Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, video directors

“360” (Charli XCX), Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo and Evan Thicke, video producers

“Houdini” (Eminem), Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna, and Justin Diener, video producers

“Not Like Us” (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Sam Canter, and Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“Fortnight” (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone), Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer

Best Music Film