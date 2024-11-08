Mark your calendars: February 2, 2025 won’t just be the ceremony for the 2025 Grammys—it’ll be Ladies’ Night too.
Female acts dominated the nominations for the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which were announced on Friday. Beyoncé nabbed 11 nominations this year, including record, song, and album of the year for her work on Cowboy Carter. She’s not only the most-nominated artist for the 2025 awards, but the most-nominated artist overall at the Grammys, her lifetime nomination count standing at a whopping 99. She’s also the most-awarded artist in Grammys history, with 32 wins to her name so far.
Taylor Swift has a chance at beating her own all-time record for Album of the Year wins, with The Tortured Poets Department getting a nod in the category, one of Swift’s six nominations this year. Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Post Malone each scooped up seven nominations, while Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan each received nominations in six categories.
Read on for the full list of Grammys 2025 nominations below, and follow along with Vanity Fair’s expert coverage of the awards, the fashion, and everything you need to know right here on February 2.
Record of the Year
- “Now and Then,” The Beatles
- “Texas Hold ’Em,” Beyoncé
- “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
- “360,” Charli XCX
- “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish
- “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
- “Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan
- “Fortnight,” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
Album of the Year
- New Blue Sun, André 3000
- Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé
- Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
- Brat, Charli XCX
- Djesse Vol. 4, Jacob Collier
- Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish
- The Rise And Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry, and Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
- “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- “Die With a Smile,” Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)
- “Fortnight,” Jack Antonoff, Austin Post, and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)
- “Good Luck, Babe!,” Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro, and Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
- “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
- “Please Please Please,” Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
- “Texas Hold ’Em,” Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Alissia
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
- Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Best Pop Solo Performance
- “Bodyguard,” Beyoncé
- “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
- “Apple,” Charli XCX
- “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish
- “Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “Us.,” Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift
- “Levii’s Jeans,” Beyoncé featuring Post Malone
- “Guess,” Charli XCX and Billie Eilish
- “The Boy Is Mine,” Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
- “Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
- Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish
- Eternal Sunshine, Ariana Grande
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- “She’s Gone, Dance On,” Disclosure
- “Loved,” Four Tet
- “Leavemealone,” Fred Again.. and Baby Keem
- “Neverender,” Justice and Tame Impala
- “Witchy,” Kaytranada
Best Dance Pop Recording
- “Make You Mine,” Madison Beer
- “Von Dutch,” Charli XCX
- “L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit),” Billie Eilish
- “Yes, And?,” Ariana Grande
- “Got Me Started,” Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Brat, Charli XCX
- Three, Four Tet
- Hyperdrama” Justice
- Timeless, Kaytranada
- Telos, Zedd
Best Remixed Recording
- “Alter Ego — Kaytranada Remix,” Kaytranada, remixer (Doechii featuring JT)
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix],” David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey and David Guetta)
- “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
- “Jah Sees Them — Amapiano Remix,” Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps and MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley and Antaeus)
- “Von Dutch,” A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli XCX and A.G. Cook featuring Addison Rae)
Best Rock Performance
- “Now and Then,” The Beatles
- “Beautiful People (Stay High),” The Black Keys
- “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” Green Day
- “Gift Horse,” Idles
- “Dark Matter,” Pearl Jam
- “Broken Man,” St. Vincent
Best Metal Performance
- “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!),” Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne
- “Crown of Horns,” Judas Priest
- “Suffocate,” Knocked Loose featuring Poppy
- “Screaming Suicide,” Metallica
- “Cellar Door,” Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
- “Beautiful People (Stay High),” Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen and Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
- “Broken Man,” Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
- “Dark Matter,” Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
- “Dilemma,” Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, songwriters (Green Day)
- “Gift Horse,” Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joe Talbot, songwriters (Idles)
Best Rock Album
- Happiness Bastards, The Black Crowes
- Romance, Fontaines D.C.
- Saviors, Green Day
- Tangk, Idles
- Dark Matter, Pearl Jam
- Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones
- No Name, Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
- “Neon Pill,” Cage the Elephant
- “Song of the Lake,” Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
- “Starburster,” Fontaines D.C.
- “Bye Bye,” Kim Gordon
- “Flea,” St. Vincent
Best Alternative Music Album
- Wild God, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Charm, Clairo
- The Collective, Kim Gordon
- What Now, Brittany Howard
- All Born Screaming, St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
- “Guidance,” Jhené Aiko
- “Residuals,” Chris Brown
- “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Coco Jones
- “Made for Me (Live on BET),” Muni Long
- “Saturn,” SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- “Wet,” Marsha Ambrosius
- “Can I Have This Groove,” Kenyon Dixon
- “No Lie,” Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald
- “Make Me Forget,” Muni Long
- “That’s You,” Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
- “After Hours,” Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)
- “Burning,” Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
- “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick and Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)
- “Ruined Me,” Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea and Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)
- “Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
- So Glad to Know You, Avery*Sunshine
- En Route, Durand Bernarr
- Bando Stone and the New World, Childish Gambino
- Crash, Kehlani
- Why Lawd?, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge)
Best R&B Album
- 11:11 (Deluxe), Chris Brown
- Vantablack, Lalah Hathaway
- Revenge, Muni Long
- Algorithm, Lucky Daye
- Coming Home, Usher
Best Rap Performance
- “Enough (Miami),” Cardi B
- “When the Sun Shines Again,” Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos
“Nissan Altima,” Doechii
- “Houdini,” Eminem
- “Like That,” Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
- “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- “Kehlani,” Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani
- “Spaghettii,” Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey
- “We Still Don’t Trust You,” Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd
- “Big Mama,” Latto
- “3:AM,” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu
Best Rap Song
- “Asteroids,” Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy)
- “Carnival,” Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West, and Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti)
- “Like That,” Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne, and Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)
- “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
- “Yeah Glo!,” Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III, and Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)
Best Rap Album
- Might Delete Later, J. Cole
- The Auditorium, Vol. 1, Common and Pete Rock
- Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii
- The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), Eminem
- We Don’t Trust You, Future and Metro Boomin
Best Musical Theater Album
- Hell’s Kitchen, Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, and Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys, and Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
- Merrily We Roll Along, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, and Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman, and David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)
- The Notebook, John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum, and Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
- The Outsiders, Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant, and Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine, and Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, and Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
- Suffs, Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow, and Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
- The Wiz, Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis, and Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis, and Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer and lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Country Solo Performance
- “16 Carriages,” Beyoncé
- “I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll
- “The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
- “It Takes a Woman,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- “Cowboys Cry Too,” Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan
- “II Most Wanted,” Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus
- “Break Mine,” Brothers Osborne
- “Bigger Houses,” Dan + Shay
- “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
Best Country Song
- “The Architect,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry, and Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
- “I Am Not Okay,” Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley, and Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)
- “I Had Some Help,” Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen, and Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen)
- “Texas Hold ’Em,” Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best Country Album
- Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé
- F-1 Trillion, Post Malone
- Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves
- Higher, Chris Stapleton
- Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance
- “Blame It on Eve,” Shemekia Copeland
- “Nothing in Rambling,” The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal and Mick Fleetwood
- “Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell
- “The Ballad of Sally Anne,” Rhiannon Giddens
Best Americana Performance
- “Yaya,” Beyoncé
- “Subtitles,” Madison Cunningham
- “Don’t Do Me Good,” Madi Diaz featuring Kacey Musgraves
- “American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell
- “Runaway Train,” Sarah Jarosz
- “Empty Trainload of Sky,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best American Roots Song
- “Ahead of the Game,” Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)
- “All in Good Time,” Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine featuring Fiona Apple)
- “All My Friends,” Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)
- “American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)
- “Blame It on Eve,” John Hahn and Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)
Best Americana Album
- The Other Side, T Bone Burnett
- $10 Cowboy, Charley Crockett
- Trail of Flowers, Sierra Ferrell
- Polaroid Lovers, Sarah Jarosz
- No One Gets Out Alive, Maggie Rose
- Tigers Blood, Waxahatchee
Best Bluegrass Album
- I Built a World, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
- Songs of Love and Life, The Del McCoury Band
- No Fear, Sister Sadie
- Live Vol. 1, Billy Strings
- Earl Jam, Tony Trischka
- Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman, Dan Tyminski
Best Folk Album
- American Patchwork Quartet, American Patchwork Quartet
- Weird Faith, Madi Diaz
- Bright Future, Adrianne Lenker
- All My Friends, Aoife O’Donovan
- Woodland, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best Latin Pop Album
- Funk Generation, Anitta
- El Viaje, Luis Fonsi
- García, Kany García
- Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira
- Orquídeas, Kali Uchis
Best Música Urbana Album
- Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
- Rayo, J Balvin
- Ferxxocalipsis, Feid
- Las Letras Ya No Importan, Residente
- Att., Young Miko
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Compita del Destino, El David Aguilar
- Pa’ Tu Cuerpa, Cimafunk
- Autopoiética, Mon Laferte
- Grasa, Nathy Peluso
- ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?, Rawayana
Best Comedy Album
- Armageddon, Ricky Gervais
- The Dreamer, Dave Chappelle
- The Prisoner, Jim Gaffigan
- Someday You’ll Die, Nikki Glaser
- Where Was I, Trevor Noah
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words, (Various Artists) Guy Oldfield, producer
- … And Your Ass Will Follow, George Clinton
- Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, Dolly Parton
- Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration, Jimmy Carter
- My Name Is Barbra, Barbra Streisand
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- American Fiction, Laura Karpman, composer
- Challengers, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers
- The Color Purple, Kris Bowers, composer
- Dune: Part Two, Hans Zimmer, composer
- Shōgun, Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross, and Leopold Ross, composers
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
- The Color Purple, (Various Artists)
- Deadpool & Wolverine, (Various Artists)
- Maestro, Music by Leonard Bernstein, London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper
- Saltburn, (Various Artists)
- Twisters: The Album, (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Pinar Toprak, composer
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, Bear McCreary, composer
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, John Paesano, composer
- Star Wars Outlaws, Wilbert Roget, II, composer
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, Winifred Phillips, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” from Twisters: The Album; Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs, and Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)
- “Better Place,” from Trolls Band Together; Amy Allen, Shellback, and Justin Timberlake, songwriters (’N Sync and Justin Timberlake)
- “Can’t Catch Me Now,” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes; Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “It Never Went Away,” from American Symphony; Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- “Love Will Survive,” from The Tattooist of Auschwitz; Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve, and Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)
Best Music Video
- “Tailor Swif” (ASAP Rocky), Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, video directors
- “360” (Charli XCX), Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo and Evan Thicke, video producers
- “Houdini” (Eminem), Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna, and Justin Diener, video producers
- “Not Like Us” (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Sam Canter, and Jamie Rabineau, video producers
- “Fortnight” (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone), Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer
Best Music Film
- American Symphony (Jon Batiste) Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman and Joedan Okun, video producers
- June (June Carter Cash) Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson, and Kristen Vaurio, video producers
- Kings From Queens (Run DMC) Kirk Fraser, video director; William H. Masterson III, video producer
- Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (Steven Van Zandt) Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher, and Bill Teck, video producers
- The Greatest Night in Pop (Various Artists) Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie, and Harriet Sternberg, video producers
