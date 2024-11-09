Even though Beyoncé made history when the 2025 Grammy nominations were announced on Friday (Nov. 8), she turned the spotlight to another “queen” — Linda Martell.

Martell is nominated for best melodic rap performance alongside her and Shaboozey with “Spaghetti” from Beyoncé’s eighth studio album Cowboy Carter. Outside of “Spaghetti,” the pioneering country artist delivered another spoken-word segment on “The Linda Martell Show” from the same album. “Congratulations to my queen Linda Martell on your nomination and your contribution to Country Music,” Queen Bey wrote on Instagram while sharing an old picture of the singer.

Martell told Billboard in May that she was “very, very glad” to be featured on Cowboy Carter and added that she appreciated the attention Beyoncé had brought to her music.

Beyoncé earned 11 nominations for the 67th annual Grammys, making her the most nominated artist in the show’s history – breaking out of a tie with her husband Jay-Z. She’s up for record and song of the year and best country song with her two-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Texas Hold ‘Em,” album of the year and best country album with Cowboy Carter, best pop solo performance with “Bodyguard,” best pop duo/group performance with “Levii’s Jeans” (featuring Post Malone), best melodic rap performance with “Spaghetti” (featuring Martell and Shaboozey), best country solo performance with “16 Carriages,” best country duo/group performance with “II Most Wanted” (featuring Miley Cyrus), and best Americana performance with “Ya Ya.”

She now has a total 99 nominations, and Billboard broke down all of them here. In 2023, when she took home four trophies, she made history for becoming the most-decorated artist with 32 Grammys, beating the late classical conductor Sir Georg Solti who previously held the record with 31 Grammys.

